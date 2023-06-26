A video of MS Dhoni taking an economy-class flight is going viral.

In a video that has been shared multiple times on social media platforms, former India captain MS Dhoni could be seen sitting on a window side seat and is later presented with a tray of chocolates by an air hostess.

Dhoni could also be seen playing the mobile game Candy Crush after which the game also started trending on Twitter.

The video was shared by an Instagram account in the name of Nikita who is reportedly the same air hostess who offered chocolates to Dhoni.

“Okay… I admit!!! I could not stop blushing; not for the entire flight but for the entire day. I can’t believe I met him like this. My all-time crush, my love, @mahi7781. No doubt such a great human being, so humble and down to earth person. Oh my God… I’m still smiling,” Nikita’s caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitika Jaiswal (@nitika0911)

Dhoni recently won the IPL 2023 with his team Chennai Super Kings who defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final.

While there were multiple rumours about him retiring from the game after the IPL final, Dhoni said that he would try to play one more season.

“Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say “Thank you very much”, but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it’s not easy for me but that’s a gift. The way they’ve shown their love and affection, I think that’s something I need to do for them,” Dhoni said.

