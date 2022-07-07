MS Dhoni enjoys tennis at Wimbledon on eve of 41st birthday, picture goes viral

MS Dhoni, who turned 41 on Thursday, is still a massive crowd puller and an absolute fan-favourite wherever he goes. On the eve of his 41st birthday, the former India captain was seen enjoying tennis action at the ongoing Wimbledon 2022. Dhoni can be seen sporting a grey blazer and black shades. He was spotted sitting amongst the crowd soaking in the atmosphere.

Wimbledon shared a picture of Dhoni at the All England Club on their official Twitter handle which has now gone viral. "An Indian icon watching on India," the tweet read.

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings too shared the picture with the caption, "Yellove All!". Apart from Dhoni, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was also spotted in the stands.

Dhoni has been one of the most decorated captains for India and is only the captain in the history of the sport to have bagged three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013). Also, India reached the number 1 spot in Tests under MS Dhoni in 2009.

Dhoni was appointed captain of India back in 2007 in the World T20 in South Africa where he led a young side to the title. Under Dhoni, India won 41 Test matches out of 72, 110 ODI matches out of 200 as well as 27 T20I games out of 60.

As far as his numbers with the bat are concerned, he scored 17,226 runs in his international career. He called it quits after India was knocked out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Dhoni was last caught in action during the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.