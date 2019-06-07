First Cricket
MS Dhoni Balidaan Badge Row: ICC denies BCCI's request to let former captain wear Army insignia on gloves in World Cup

The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment, read the ICC statement on MS Dhoni's badge row

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 07, 2019 22:04:33 IST

Indian wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni will not be able to wear the India Army insignia on his keeping gloves during the Cricket World Cup 2019 as International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s request for the same.

On 5 June, during India's first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa, Dhoni was captured by the camera lenses wearing the 'Balidaan Badge' of the Indian Para Special Forces on his gloves. The matter went to ICC, which stated that sporting such logos was not allowed to be worn on the field, requesting BCCI to ask Dhoni to remove the badge.

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh DHoni looks on as he attends a training session wearing a camouflage army cap ahead of the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on March 8, 2019, as the Indian cricket team wore the caps as a gesture towards the Indian Armed Forces following tensions with Pakistan in recent weeks in the wake of a suicide attack on a convoy in Kashmir. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-----

File image of MS Dhoni. AFP

After BCCI intervened and requested ICC to allow Dhoni to wear the insignia, the apex body on Friday came out with a statement, denying the request.

According to the statement released by Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager (Strategic Communications), Dhoni is not permitted to wear the logo during the World Cup matches.

The statement reads, "The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicket-keeper gloves."

As per ICC rules, no players or team official is allowed to wear any logo on the kit or equipment other than the ones permitted by the ICC. In its rulebook, it is stated that two manufacturer's designs or logos are allowed to be printed on the wicket-keeper's gloves. It is also written that 'No visible logos permitted other than those identified in the diagram'.

In 2014, Moeen Ali was also denied the permission by ICC to wear armbands which read, "Save Gaza' and 'Free Palestine'.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 22:12:04 IST

