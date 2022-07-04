MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi celebrate 12th anniversary: A sneak peek into the couple’s romantic pictures

Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Monday.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain married Sakshi in 2010, and given they've known each other for a very long time, their love only seems to be growing.

The Dhoni family has always been away from the eyes of the camera, but every now and then, Mahi and Sakshi surprise their fans with adorable family pictures. While Dhoni belongs to Ranchi, his wife Sakshi hails from Dehradun. The couple dated for a few years before they tied the knot in 2010.

The former India captain met his wife Sakshi at Taj Bengal, where the latter was a hotel management trainee. The couple also has a daughter named Ziva, who was born in 2015.

On the occasion of the couple's wedding anniversary, we take a look at some of their family pictures:

Dhoni shared an adorable family picture soon after his team Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

The love of this humble couple for each other knows no bounds. Both Mahi and Sakshi can be seen napping on the floor while waiting for their early morning flight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

Sakshi shared romantic pictures of the couple from a wedding which the duo attended. She can be seen looking at Mahi and we are in awe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

Sakshi shared a picture with hubby and the couple looks gorgeous. Sakshi captioned the post saying, 'Cheers to "14 years" of knowing each other!'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

Sakshi shared adorable throwback pictures of the couple from 2008. She can be seen holding on to MS in a sweet embrace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

Sakshi shared a picture with her husband dearest. While Sakshi can be seen sporting a golden shimmery dress, Dhoni can be seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.