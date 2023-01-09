Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered an unfortunate road accident on 30 December while driving to his hometown Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Since the news became public, the Indian cricket fraternity was left in shock. Fans have been dealing with the trauma till now even though the wicketkeeper-batter is out of danger and is currently well on his way to recovery. Amid this scenario, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami shared a photograph of him posing with his new sports car- a Jaguar F-Type on his personal Twitter handle on Sunday.



Shami actually purchased the four-wheeler in July 2022 and welcomed the beast at his home after coming back from the England tour.

Coming to his recent Twitter post, the bowler was captured with the red Jaguar with a splendid view of the reddish-yellow horizon in the backdrop. He captioned the post, “Some journeys need no roads, only willing hearts.”

A true luxury sports car powered by a thrilling engine, Jaguar F-Type comes with a great driving experience. It offers various models based on the engine type that ranges from the i4 221 kW to the supercharged V8 331 kW. The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that powers the Jaguar F-Type produces 295 horsepower and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. The vehicle is driven by an 8-speed ZF transmission.

Since Shami’s post surfaced on the internet, it began garnering mixed reactions from social media users. The majority of his followers warned the cricketer to be more attentive, referring to the incident of Pant. As the batter was riding his car on his own, users suggested Shami hire a driver. Some of them also lauded Shami for his excellent choice of car.

A user said nothing but “drive safe.”

Another one noted, “It’s a speedy car. Please take care.”

A person alerted Shami, “Please hire a driver as India wants you to be safe.”

An overwhelmed individual acknowledged, “What a great taste of cars.”

Here are some other reactions:

Shami has remained out of the Indian side owing to a shoulder injury since the T20 World Cup 2022. Recently, he was spotted sweating out in the nets. This has sparked hopes that the 32-year-old will don the Indian kit again in the upcoming high-voltage Test series against Australia, which is scheduled on home soil in February this year.

Also, as several fresh faces like Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Deepak Chahar have been introduced in the limited-over formats, the veteran pacer will need to deliver something special to get a call-up for the 2023 ICC World Cup.