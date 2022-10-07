Mohammad Rizwan slams Pakistan team critics, says, ‘We are not here to answer anyone’

Ace Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan slammed the critics and said that the players are not supposed to answer anyone who keeps questioning the team’s performance.

The Pakistan team raised several eyebrows from the former players after the team’s defeat in the Asia Cup Final and the subsequent loss to England in the seven-match series.

Wasim Akram had recently grilled batting coach Mohammad Yousuf. “360 is a bit too much to ask for, just play 180 degrees. This is the practice you do, and if you do then why don’t you apply in the match?”

Rizwan’s comments came after Akram’s statement.

“We are not here to answer anyone. We are doing our work by playing cricket. Those who are questioning, if they are thinking about the benefit of Pakistan, we salute them. We are also positive of Pakistan, and we feel they care for the side,” Rizwan said.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the 1st T20I of the tri-series in New Zealand by 21 runs. Rizwan once again proved pivotal in the win scoring 78 off 50 deliveries and bagging yet another player of the match award.

“We are trying, as players and even the team management, to focus and work on our weaknesses. We are humans, too. And I think we have done some improvement on them as well,” Rizwan added.

Pakistan have been in good form, but have choked in crucial matches under pressure situations. They had gained a 3-2 lead against England in the first five games but lost the last two matches to concede the trophy.

The Men-in-green will next play New Zealand on 8 October.

