Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam cannot be compared with Rohit Sharma, feels ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam find themselves occupying the top two slots on the ICC T20I batting rankings. This despite their contrasting runs in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, where Rizwan finished the leading run-scorer and Babar averaged a little over 11.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt however, made a bold claim on Monday, saying neither Rizwan nor Babar could be compared to India skipper Rohit Sharma, adding that Rohit would earn comparisons with South African legend AB de Villiers if he could work on his fitness a little more.

“Rohit can’t be compared with Babar and Rizwan. With his set of skills, Rohit would be the most destructive player if his fitness levels were half as good as Kohli’s. Only AB de Villiers comes close to him,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Rohit himself had been going through a mixed run with the bat during the Asia Cup, getting off to promising starts but not quite converting them into bigger scores. That was until he played a captain’s knock in the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka, smashing 72 off 41 balls to help India set a 174-run target. Unfortunately for him and for the team, the Indian bowlers failed to contain the Sri Lankan batting unit, especially the opening pair, as the islanders ended up chasing the target down with six wickets to spare.

The Men in Blue will be seen in action at home with limited-overs fixtures lined up against defending T20 world champions Australia as well as the top-ranked T20I side South Africa before they head Down Under for the T20 World Cup that begins next month.

