Mohammad Azharuddin 'surprised' at exclusion of Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer from India's T20 World Cup squad

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was left ‘surprised’ on the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami from Team India’s 15-man main squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, starting in October.

The BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the ult-nation tournament. The team will be led by Rohit Sharma, and features familiar faces in Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, while the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel returns to the side after having cleared their fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). However, both Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami have been named only among the four reserves, with the other two being Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.

“Surprised at the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Md. Shami from the main squad,” Azharuddin tweeted after India’s squad was announced.

Surprised at the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Md. Shami from the main squad. https://t.co/GOKUzRyMot — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 12, 2022

“Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice,” he replied in the Twitter thread.

Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 12, 2022

Iyer has repeatedly struggled against the short ball while batting and that might have led to his demotion to the reserves. Meanwhile, Shami has not played a T20I for India since featuring against Namibia at the 2021 T20 World Cup in November last year.

India open their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against rivals Pakistan on 23 October at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. They play warm up matches against Australia and New Zealand prior to commencing their campaign.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.