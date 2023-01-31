Mohammad Amir’s hopes of making an international return received a boost with Pakistan chief selector Haroon Rashid saying the pacer could be in contention if he continues to perform.

Amir had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 accusing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of subjecting him to “mental torture”. Since then, he has taken to playing T20 leagues across the world, including the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) where he is currently representing Sylhet Strikers.

And with his two-wicket haul against Khulna Tigers on Monday, Amir became the third-quickest bowler to 50 wickets in the league, a record that he shares with former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

“I have heard he is thinking of taking his retirement back. It is good that he is playing. If he continues to perform, he will be in contention for selection like other players,” Rashid was quoted as telling Cricket Pakistan.

Rashid was appointed the PCB chief selector on a permanent basis last Monday, taking over from Afridi who had been appointed by the Najam Sethi-led administration on a temporary basis. Rashid had previously served as the chief selector in 2015 and 2016 and had also served as PCB’s Director of Cricket Operations as well as team manager.

Amir, who burst into the international scene as a teenager in 2009, had served a five-year ban for his role in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, for which he even had to spend some time in a British jail.

He would make his way back into the Pakistan team in 2016 and played a key role in their triumph in the 2017 Champions Trophy, where they beat arch-rivals India in the final at the Oval.

