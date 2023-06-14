After spending the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the sidelines as the batting coach, Kieron Pollard is set to make his return as a player for the Mumbai Indians franchise, albeit in a different league.

MI and West Indies legend Pollard was on Wednesday announced as the captain of the MI New York franchise in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) that takes place next month. Besides Pollard, fellow West Indian Nicholas Pooran and Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan have also been included.

Pollard, Pooran and Rashid are part of MI’s nine international signings that complete the roster of 18 players that feature the strong core of experience, home-grown talent and young players — a feature that is common across all the MI teams, in three different continents, four different countries, and five different leagues.

The trio are joined by New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and the Aussie duo of the big- hitting Tim David and pacer Jason Behrendorff. The team will also feature rising South African star Dewald Brevis, pace sensation Kagiso Rabada and Namibian all-rounder David Wiese, who has previously represented South Africa as well.

Best of both worlds! Here’s your team, NY. If you can’t wait to see them LIVE, then buy your tickets now: https://t.co/edcMwq4ERu#OneFamily #MINewYork #MajorLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/iJwRk2xjJV — MI New York (@MINYCricket) June 14, 2023

All the players except for David Wiese also play across multiple MI Teams – Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town and MI Emirates, forming a strong core for MI, globally.

Akash M Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, said, “We are thrilled to unveil team MI New York in the upcoming Major League Cricket season. Stalwart Pollard is leading the team which has international superstars Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, and Kagiso Rabada. It is an extraordinary line-up of youth, experience, and power.

“Further, we have exciting talent in the form of Tim David and Brevis, while Jason Behrendorff and David Wiese are proven performers. Combined with the exceptional skills of our local US players, we are confident that MI New York will raise the bar of competition in the cricket ecosystem of the US. We are dedicated to providing our fans with the quintessential MI brand of cricket.”

In addition to the players, MI New York have also announced their line-up of coaching staff for the inaugural season. Former South Africa and Mumbai Indians spinner and MI Cape Town General Manager Robin Peterson will serve as the head coach of the team, with MI and Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga set to serve as bowling coach.

J Arun Kumar and James Pamment will take charge as batting and fielding coaches respectively.

MI NY are set to open their MLC 2023 campaign against the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) and face the Seattle Orcas in their 16th and final league match of the season before the playoffs get underway.

