Mithali Raj turns 39 today: All you need to know about the batting maestro's achievements

  • FP Trending
  • December 3rd, 2021
  • 12:16:20 IST

Mithali Raj, Test and ODI captain of Indian women’s cricket team and one of the most successful female cricketers in India, turns 39 today (3 December).

The cricketer was born in the year 1982 and has been a pioneer of women’s cricket in the country. The right-handed batswoman’s contribution to Indian women cricket has been paramount in her over two-decades-long career.

The cricketer made her ODI debut against Ireland in Milton Keyes in the year 1999, when she was 16 years old.

The talented sportsperson has a number of achievements to her credit such as winning the Arjuna award in 2003 and the Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World award in 2017. Mithali Raj was also conferred with the Padma Shri by President Pranab Mukherjee in the year 2015.

For Raj, the turning point in her life was in 2006, when the women’s cricket team came under BCCI and received several facilities that gave security to players.

As the cricket star celebrates her birthday today, we bring to you some marvellous records up the sleeve of this powerful lady

  • The cricketer has scored the most runs made by any women cricketer in the world. She scored 7,391 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) as per ESPN.
  • Mithali Raj has also scored seven consecutive fifties. She is the first woman cricketer to achieve this score.
  • She is the first Indian female cricketer to score 2,000 T20I runs.
  • The Indian woman cricketer holds a record of being the youngest female debutant to score a century in the ODIs. She made 114 runs (not out) in her debut match at Milton Ketes.
  • With her amazing batting skills, she has 59 half-centuries to her credit.
  • Mithali also remains the first woman cricketer to play for more than 20 years and is the only female cricketer to have played 200 ODI matches.
  • She has led her team to the finals of the ICC ODI World Cup in 2005 and 2017.

Updated Date: December 03, 2021 12:16:20 IST

