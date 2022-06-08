Mithali Raj retires: Who said what on Twitter

Veteran India batter and one of the icons of the game, Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all formats of the game. She took to social media to put out a letter where she made the announcement.

A glittering career started when she first played for India back in 1999 as a 16-year old prodigy and has since, not looked back to become one of the giants of the game. Raj represented India in 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is. She was also the captain of the side that made it to the finals of two World Cups.

Mithali Raj is the highest run-scorer in ODIs (women) as she finishes her career with 7,805 runs with seven hundreds and 64 fifties. In Test matches, she scored 699 runs at an average of 43.68 with a century and four half-centuries. Her last match for India was the 50-over World Cup earlier this year in a match against South Africa that India lost by 3 wickets to be knocked out of the tournament. In the heartfelt note that has been shared on her social media accounts, she said: "I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The Journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life." This is certainly an end of an era in Indian cricket and Twitter erupted as soon as this announcement was made public.

We wish Mithali Raj all the best in her future endeavours!

