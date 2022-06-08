Mithali Raj retirement: A look at iconic batter’s major records and milestones

India batter Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The right-hander took to social media to make the announcement. "Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support," the post read. Mithali has had an exceptional career as she etched her name in the record books.

We now take a look at the milestones that the batter achieved.

1) Mithali Raj is the highest run-getter in women's ODI cricket. She notched up a total of 7,805 runs in 232 matches at an impressive average of over 50. Raj also scored seven hundreds and 64 fifties.

2) Mithali Raj had the longest career in women’s ODI (22y 274d) while she had a Test career of 19y 262d.

3) Mithali Raj is the youngest batter to score a double hundred in women’s Test cricket. She was 19y 254d when she scored 214 against England in Taunton back in August 2002.

4) She holds the record for the highest score in an innings in women’s Tests while batting at number 4. The right-hander scored 214 against England in Taunton in August 2002.

5) Mithali scored a hundred on ODI debut against Ireland in June 1999.

6) The former India skipper is also the youngest batter to score a hundred in women’s ODIs. She achieved the feat at the age of 16y 205d after scoring 114 not out against Ireland in June 1999.

7) Mithali holds the record for scoring the most consecutive fifties (7) in women’s ODIs.

8) The right-hander is at the second spot in the list of the batters with most consecutive innings (74) without a zero in women’s ODIs.

9) Mithali is at number two in the list of batters with consecutive fifties in women’s T20Is. She scored four fifties on the trot between December 2016 and February 2018.

10) Mithali is the second fastest to 2,000 runs in women’s T20Is. She took 70 innings to breach the 2000-run mark.

11) Mithali received Arjuna Award in 2003, Padam Shri in 2015 and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021.

