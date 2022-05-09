MI's Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022 with muscle strain

Mumbai Indians have suffered a blow with Suryakumar Yadav getting ruled out of IPL 2022. The right-handed batter sustained a muscle strain on the left fore arm and has been advised to take rest.
“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team," MI said in a statement.
SKY has had a decent run in the on-going edition of the cash-rich league despite the side's disappointing run. He has amassed a total of 303 runs in 8 matches at a healthy average of over 43.
MI though are out of the playoffs race after suffering 8 losses in 10 matches. They will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.
The Rohit Sharma-led side had a decent run in their last encounter against Gujarat Titans after they defeated the newly included franchise by 5 runs. MI had put 177/6 in 20 overs, courtesy some valuable contributions made by Ishan Kishan and Sharma and a late surge from Tim David.
Later, Titans too got off to a good start after openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill stitched a 100-run stand for the first wicket but the side lost the way in the middle and got restricted to 172/5 eventually.
The Indian team management would be wanting SKY to get fit as soon as possible, considering the five-match T20I series against South Africa lined up after the IPL with the first clash slated to take place in Delhi on 9 June, 2022.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live update - Tata IPL 2022 GT vs MI cricket score, 51st IPL Match Live Coverage: WHAT A FINAL OVER FROM DANIEL SAMS! Mumbai Indians pull off a heist, and hand leaders Gujarat Titans a five-run loss to collect their second win in a row!
RR vs MI Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live update: SIX! Daniel Sams finishes things off in style with a mighty hit over the midwicket fence as Mumbai Indians snap their eight-game losing run with a tense five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, collecting their first points of the season in the process! MI 161/5.
Rahul continued his fairytale run against MI, slamming an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls with the help of 12 fours and four maximums as LSG posted 168 for 6 after being invited to bat at the Wankhede Stadium.