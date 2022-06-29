Michael Vaughan steps back from BBC commentary role over Yorkshire racism scandal

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has decided to “step back from work with the BBC” after reportedly being charged earlier this month by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over the Yorkshire racism scandal. Vaughan will not be part of the commentary team for the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India which begins on 1 July.

The 47-year-old was also dropped from the commentary team late last year for the Ashes after he was accused by several players of making a racist comment before a game for Yorkshire in 2009. Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq had alleged that Vaughan told him and two other players of Asian origin that there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it".

Vaughan, who has denied all the accusations, returned to commentary with BBC in March. His return caused uneasiness among BBC's Black, Asian and minority employees who wrote a letter to the staff at the incorporation criticising the “totally inexcusable” decision to re-employ the former England cricket captain, according to a report in The Guardian.

Vaughan in a statement on Twitter said that he has decided to step back from BBC duties for the "wellbeing" of his family members.

"It is always regrettable when commentary on matters off the field take the focus away from what's happening on the field. In view of the ongoing dialogue on the subject, I have taken the decision to step back from my work for the BBC for the time being," Vaughan wrote.

"The key driver for this is my concern for the wellbeing of my family members and my wish to protect their family life. Stepping back temporarily is also in the interests of the game and I hope that it will minimise any difficulties for my work colleagues."

After Vaughan's announcement, BBC in a statement said: "Following conversations with Michael Vaughan we've accepted his decision to step away from our cricket coverage. This is a decision we respect and understand. Michael remains under contract to the BBC."

Vaughan, who captained England in Tests between 2003 and 2008, played his entire domestic career at Yorkshire county club.

