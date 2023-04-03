A police officer was left with a cut on his head after Slater obstructed and confronted the police, media reports said.
Michael Slater, Australian cricket great, has been charged with assaulting police after a confrontation in a Queensland resort town, several media houses reported on Monday.
“Slater, 53, was arrested after Queensland Police were called to an incident and medical emergency in Noosa Heads about midnight on Friday,” said the Sydney Morning Herald.
As per the reports, a police officer was left with a cut on his head after Slater obstructed and confronted the police.
The former Australia batter has been asked to appear in court on 2 May on two counts of obstruction and a single count of assaulting police.
Slater played 74 Tests for Australia from 1993 to 2001 and also led a highly successful career as a cricket expert.
