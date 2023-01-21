Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke was caught on camera while he was involved in a heated discussion with his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough. The couple was out on a vacation in Noosa, Queensland, accompanied by Yarbrough’s sister, her husband, and media personality Karl Stefanovic. The footage was shot by a bystander from outside a public park where Yarbrough was heard accusing Clarke of cheating on her with his ex-girlfriend- eminent fashion designer Pip Edwards. The video was first brought to light by The Daily Telegraph.

The video caught the attention of social media users and was widely shared across different platforms. With the wild argument going viral, the former Aussie skipper could lose his lucrative commentary contract for the highly-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, beginning on 9 February.

As seen in the blurry clip, the 41-year-old got slapped across his face by Yarbrough while he was pleading his innocence continuously. Yarbrough was heard yelling at Clarke allegedly referring to the cricketer’s physical relationship with Edwards. During the debate, Yarbrough also mentioned Clarke’s trip to India in the coming month saying, “I have seen the texts. You want to send her to India with you?” She then immediately left the scene while shouting that Clarke allegedly texted his ex, “You’re the love of my life Pip, come with me to India.”

Previously, Michael Clarke served the role of a commentator in several important tournaments. He was called up by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for India’s upcoming four-match Test series against Australia. Though no official announcement has been made yet, Australia’s 2015 World Cup-winning captain can be booted out of the commentator’s post. As per the rules, the contracts of all commentators depend on the decision of the Indian Cricket Board and the host broadcasters- Star Sports Network. They can award or terminate the same at any moment if they want.

From his side, Clarke offered an apology regarding the unpleasant matter. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the ex-Aussie batter termed the altercation “ nothing short of shameful and regrettable.” “I own this fully and am the only one at fault,” he noted further.

India and Australia will cross swords for the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

