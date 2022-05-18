MI vs SRH, IPL 2022: The Rahul Tripathi show, Tim David strikes big and other talking points

The spectators at the Wankhede Stadium were served an absolute run-feast when Mumbai Indians took on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. It was certainly a dead rubber for MI as they have already been knocked out of the tournament but a lot was on the line for SRH who were chasing two crucial points. SRH held their nerves in the last-over thriller and registered a three-run win.

While SRH’s Rahul Tripathi showed his class with the bat, Tim David lit up Wankhede with some brutal display of his stroke play against Natarajan and chipped in with some quick runs. We now take a look at some of the key moments from the match:

Rahul Tripathi show

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi has been knocking the selectors’ doors as he has shown some really good form in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The right-hander was once again on song as he went on to notch up his third fifty in the season. Tripathi had come out to bat at number three when his side had suffered an early blow in the form Abhishek Sharma’s dismissal and needed someone to steady the ship.

The right-handed batter did exactly what the doctor ordered. Tripathi along with Priyam Garg provided the resistance and stitched a partnership of 78 runs for the second wicket. Tripathi was severe against both spin and pace as he and Priyam kept the scoreboard moving at a very brisk pace.

After Garg’s departure for 42 off 26, Tripathi was joined by Nicholas Pooran and the two batters once again rebuilt the innings and chipped in with a stand of 76 runs for the third wicket. Nicholas smoked three brilliant maximums as he made a valuable contribution of a 22-ball 38. Tripathi on the other side, scored 76 in 44 balls which involved three maximums and nine fours.

Kane Williamson’s master stroke

The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has had a struggling time in this edition of the IPL. The right-handed batter hasn’t been among runs in the season and on a couple of occasions where he has scored some, the strike-rate has been an issue. The skipper certainly made a brilliant tweak to the XI and made Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma open the innings.

Sharma departed early but Garg’s presence in the middle brought fruitful results for SRH as he stitched steady stand with Rahul Tripathi and also scored runs at a brisk pace, something which Williamson wasn’t really able to do. Garg struck 42 in just 26 deliveries as SRH eventually posted 193/6 in 20 overs.

Fiery Umran Malik

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has already become a household name, courtesy his furious fast bowling. The right-arm bowler once again showed his caliber against Mumbai Indians after he returned with a three-fer. Umran was hit for a few runs before he scalped his first wicket in the 12th over.

After bowling a couple of deliveries around back of the length and good length areas, the pacer pushed the length forward a bit on the third delivery and bowled it at 145kph to Ishan Kishan. The left-hander tried to whip it through the on side but couldn’t time his stroke and was eventually caught by Priyam Garg who covered good ground running back from mid-on region and grabbed a brilliant catch.

The SRH fast bowler then returned in the 15th over and removed Tilak Varma on the very first ball. Malik bowled this one short and quick, outside the off stump that Varma tried to pull but miscued his shot completely and was caught by Williamson at extra cover.

Umran then picked up the wicket of Daniel Sams on the final delivery of the 15th over. The right-arm pacer bowled another quicker one to Sams which the all-rounder spooned in the air. For a moment it looked as if the ball will go past Garg stationed at mid-wicket but he timed his jump to perfection and took another stunner to send Sams packing for 15 off 11. Umran Malik returned with figures of 3/23 in 3 overs eventually.

Tim David’s assault

Mumbai Indians’ Tim David was on a roll against SRH. David had come out to bat at number five while the side was in a spot of bother at 123/3. While David needed somebody to stick around with him, he lost a couple of more partners at regular intervals as MI were reduced to 144/5 before something spectacular unfolded.

In the 18th over of the innings, Tim David was up against T. Natarajan. MI were 149/5, and David at 22* off 12 had Ramandeep Singh at 0 off 0 for company.

Natarajan bowled the first delivery wide and got hit for a maximum on the second one over extra cover boundary on a low full toss outside off. The left-handed bowler then bowled a wide before bowling a dot ball. He had already given away 8 runs in two legitimate deliveries.

Natarajan went searching for a yorker on the third delivery, missed but David didn't as he smacked it into the stands. The next one was another full toss which was dispatched out of the park. The penultimate delivery of the over which was another full toss was hammered straight down the ground to complete the hattrick of sixes.

But David’s efforts went in vain as he was runout on the final ball of the over while trying to take a single and retain the strike in the next over. MI eventually fell short of the target after being restricted to 190/7 in 20 overs in the 194-run chase.

No Arjun Tendulkar in XI

The Mumbai Indians have already been shown the exit gates from the tournament. In 13 matches that they have played now, MI have lost 10.

While the fans have seen some new faces in the line-up especially after the side got eliminated and experiments are being done taking the edition into consideration, there hasn’t really been any talks about including Arjun Tendulkar in the XI.

