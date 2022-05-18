MI vs SRH, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: Jasprit Bumrah adds another feather to his cap; Tim David goes big

The Sunrisers Hyderabad took away two important points after beating Mumbai Indians by three runs at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Chasing 194, MI were off to a fine start after captain Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan put up a partnership of 95 runs for the first wicket. But Sharma's departure for 48 off 36 was followed by a fall of wickets at regular intervals for Mumbai before Tim David unleashed some aggressive stroke play especially against T Natarajan.

David struck 46 in just 18 deliveries which included four maximums and three fours before he eventually got runout on the final delivery of 18th over.

The Rohit Sharma-led side couldn't really get back on track after David's dismissal. Though, Ramandeep Singh hit a six and a four but couldn't really take the team over the line as MI were restricted to 190/7. Umran Malik picked up three wickets for 23 runs in three overs for SRH.

Earlier, the Sunrisers rode on some fine batting from Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran and Priyam Garg to post 193/6 in 20 overs. Tripathi top-scored with 76 off 44. Ramandeep bagged a three-wicket haul for 20 runs in three overs.

Here we take a look at some interesting stats from the game.

1) Jasprit Bumrah managed to pick only wicket in the match against SRH but the right-arm fast bowler became the first Indian pacer to bag 250 T20 wickets.

2) During his brutal knock, Tim David smashed a 114m-long six. This is the second longest six in IPL 2022. Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone hit the longest six (117m) against Gujarat Titans.

3) Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a wicket maiden in the 19th over against MI. the right-arm bowler has now bowled 11 maidens in IPL and is second in the chart. The list is topped by Praveen Kumar who has 14 maidens to his name.

4) Jasprit Bumrah has the best economy rate in death overs in IPL 2022 which is 7.73.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.