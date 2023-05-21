MI vs SRH Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by eight wickets! Cameron Green hits the winning runs for MI and also brings up his maiden T20 hundred, completing the milestone in just 47 deliveries, as the five-time champions keep their IPL 2023 playoff hopes alive by chasing down the 201-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad with two overs to spare!

Mumbai’s decision to promote Green to No 3 ahead of Suryakumar Yadav paid off as the Western Australian teed off almost right away against the Sunrisers, coming to the home team’s rescue after they lost the wicket of Ishan Kishan early. Green not only brought Mumbai back on its feet, but put it in the driving seat with a 128-run second-wicket partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma, who chipped in with a valuable 56. Suryakumar Yadav then carried on after Rohit was dismissed, and got Mumbai home in Green’s company.

Earlier, Akash Madhwal starred for Mumbai with the ball, collecting 4/37 including the wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and Harry Brook off his last two deliveries of the evening to help Mumbai restrict Hyderabad to 200/5 after the Sunrisers appeared set for a score of 220 or more at one point thanks to a solid opening partnership between Mayank Agarwal (83) and Vivrant Sharma (69) worth 140.

MI vs SRH toss report and preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the afternoon fixture of the Sunday double-header.

Both teams made changes to their lineup: While Mumbai brought Kumar Kartikeya back for Hrithik Shokeen, Hyderabad brought Umran Malik back into the XI along with Vivrant Sharma.

Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a do-or-die clash at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mumbai, after all, are one of the three teams vying for the last available playoff spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) the other contenders. While RR finished the league stage with 14 points to their name, they will be given the marching orders should either Mumbai or Bangalore win their fixtures on Sunday.

Given Mumbai have the poorest Net Run Rate (NRR) of the three teams competing for the final playoff spot, theirs currently in the negative (-0.128), they will hope to thrash the hapless Sunrisers — who lie at the bottom of the table with eight points to their name — by a sizeable margin in the final game of the season hosted at the Wankhede

A big win might just help the Rohit Sharma-led side sneak into the top four even if RCB end up winning their final home game of the season against defending champions and current table leaders Gujarat Titans, who were the first team to qualify for the knockouts and now appear set to finish at the No 1 spot.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, will be aiming to spoil the party for Mumbai and end what turned out to be another disappointing campaign for the ‘Orange Army’ on a positive note. SRH are the only team with points that are still in single digits, and a victory over MI will help them go level with Delhi Capitals on 10 points; given they have a better NRR compared to Delhi, they will thus avoid finishing at the bottom of the 10-team table.

SRH and MI had squared off earlier in the season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where Mumbai rode on Cameron Green’s all-round contribution (64 not out; 1/29) to post a competitive 192/5 before bowling the home team out for 178. The match witnessed left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar bowl a memorable final over in which he collected the winning wicket — also his first in the IPL — by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

MI vs SRH teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

