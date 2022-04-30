Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

MI vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan at the top of the order as Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The MI captain and his talented left-handed opening partner have been short of runs this season, which has been one of the main reasons for MI's struggles this year. The five-time winners are yet to open their account and have lost eight in a row.

Tilak Varma has been the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing MI batting unit in IPL 2022. The left-hander has been consistent with the bat and is MI's highest scorer this season.

MI's bowling attack poses an even more sorry look. They have tried Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen but the lack of a genuine spinner who can take wickets to change the momentum of the match has hurt them a lot. Jasprit Bumrah hasn't been as effective as he would have wanted to mainly due to the lack of support from internationals Tymal Mills and Daniel Sams.

The Royals, on the other hand, have functioned like a well-oiled machine. With 12 points in 8 matches, they would be looking to continue the momentum and take another step towards qualifying for the play-offs.

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer and Yuzvendra Chahal have been the driving force for the Royals this year.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs 

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Updated Date: April 30, 2022 09:17:57 IST

