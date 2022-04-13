Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

MI vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

  • FP Trending
  • April 13th, 2022
  • 9:03:06 IST

A winless Mumbai Indians will be looking to turn their fortunes around when they meet Punjab Kings at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on 13 April (Wednesday).

It has been an underwhelming start to the season for the Mumbai Indians. The side was comprehensively beaten by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last outing. Their batters could only post 152 runs, which was never going to be enough for MI's bowling attack to defend. The side's bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, have struggled to pick wickets regularly so far in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians are winless after first four matches. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Mumbai Indians are winless after first four matches. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav has been their best batter since making a comeback from an injury. He has hit two half-centuries on the bounce. Rohit Sharma has been inconsistent so far, but he now needs to kick on and get a match-winning score. Ishan Kishan needs to be far more attacking in the first six overs to put pressure on the Punjab bowlers.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings will still be licking their wounds after Odean Smith conceded two sixes in the final two deliveries in their match against Gujarat Titans. They have won two out of the four games so far and their batting is their biggest strength. However, they will need far-better performances from their bowling unit if they have to challenge Mumbai's batting order.

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal has not got going so far in this edition of the IPL and his team would want the captain to lead from the front and set a powerful foundation. The likes of Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow can tear apart any bowling attack and hence, a good start up front is very crucial.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Punjab Kings probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 13, 2022 09:03:06 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

SRH vs LSG Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
First Cricket News

SRH vs LSG Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

SRH vs LSG Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022

GT vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
First Cricket News

GT vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

GT vs DC Match 10th match Predicted Playing 11 - My TATA IPL team 2022 prediction Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

LSG vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
First Cricket News

LSG vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

LSG vs CSK Match 7 Predicted Playing 11 - My TATA IPL team 2022 prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings