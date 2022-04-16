MI vs LSG Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have been unable to come out of their slump and lost all five of their matches. The team will be eager to break its losing streak when they take on Lucknow Super Giants on 16 April. The high-stakes contest will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Lucknow Super Giants have been far better – they come into this encounter after having won three out of their five games. LSG are placed fifth on the points table, while Mumbai are languishing at the bottom.

The KL Rahul-led side started their season with a defeat to Gujarat Titans – but then bounced back brilliantly, with successive wins over Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. LSG lost their last match to Rajasthan Royals. However, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis made a return to form with the bat, which should give the team some consolation.

Mumbai Indians lost their last game to Punjab Kings by 12 runs. For MI, their batting has looked in form and there might not be too many changes made to it. However, their bowling has left a lot to be desired – we could well see Fabian Allen come into the side to bolster their team for this outing. Ishan Kishan started off in great form for the side, but he has struggled in recent matches and needs to be more consistent at the top of the order.

It will be interesting to see if the side gives a chance to Tim David, as Mumbai has been found wanting as far as their depth in the batting order is concerned.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI:



Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.