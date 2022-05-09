Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Tata IPL 2022 MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Update: KKR desperately look to get back to winning ways
18:50 (IST)

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score

When they last met: It was a game where Pat Cummins played a blinder. KKR got off to a good start sending back Rohit Sharma in the third over with just six on the board. And their bowlers managed to restrict MI to 161.

18:48 (IST)

Big blow for MI ahead of the KKR clash: Surya Kumar Yadav has been ruled out of the season with a left forearm injury

“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team,” a statement from Mumbai Indians read.

18:45 (IST)

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score

Defending 178, the MI bowlers didn't get off to a good start as Saha and Gill smashed them around to add 106 for the opening wicket. MI, however, bounced back courtesy M Ashwin who sent both openers back in quick succession. MI affected two very good run outs as well and were buzzing on the field. The equation came down to 9 off the last over. And Daniel Sams then sung the redemption song as he bowled a brilliant over of slower balls to give away just 3 runs in the over and win it for MI.

18:37 (IST)

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score

MI, on the other had, finally saw their openers firing, against Gujarat Titans. Ishan Kishan and Rohit added 74 for the first wicket. But then they lost their way. They were 119/4 in the 15th over and needed a late surge. That's when Tim David entered the scene and hammered a 21-ball 44 to breathe life into the innings and propel MI to 177/6.

18:29 (IST)

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score

Chasing a competitive 177, KKR got off to a disastrous start as they were reduced to 25/4 and there was no coming back from that position. Russell hit a blistering 45 off 19 while Narine hit 22 off 12 but the damage was already done and they succumbed to 101 all out.

18:23 (IST)

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score

In their last match against LSG, KKR started off well, running out KL Rahul for a diamond duck. Their bowlers however were not incisive and let LSG build partnerships they ended up conceding 176 runs. The bowlers took a pasting at the death. Shivam Mavi got smashed for 30 runs in an over and went for 4-0-50-1.

18:17 (IST)

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score

MI's journey so far: MI didn't get any sustained momentum through the tournament before the last two matches. They lost their first eight matches, against DC, RR, KKR, RCB, PBKS, LSG, CSK, LSG. Then they finally won one, against RR. And in the next match they clinched a thriller against Gujarat Titans.

18:12 (IST)

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score

KKR's journey so far: KKR have lost 7 and won 4 of their 11 matches. They started their journey well with a six-wicket win over CSK. They lost their second match against RCB by 3 wickets. They again got back on track with wins over PBKS and MI. But then suffered a massive dip as they lost five in a row, against DC, SRH, RR, GT and DC again. There was some relief when they won against RR but they again lost their way with a HUGE 75-run loss against LSG.

18:04 (IST)

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score

Every match is crucial from hereon for KKR. After they lost against Lucknow Super Giants, they would look to get back on track and fetch those crucial points, MI, on the other hand, finally got a couple of wins under their belt. After 8 straight losses. The would look to continue their momentum and spoil KKR's party. We are in for a fascinating contest.

17:56 (IST)

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 56th match of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Match starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm. Follow this space for live scores and updates. 

Highlights

title-img

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 MI vs KKR cricket score, 56th IPL Match Live:

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in Match 56 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 9).

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR come into this match after a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table-toppers Lucknow Super Giants and will look to bounce back.

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the fall of a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants during Match 53 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 7 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the fall of a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants during Match 53 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 7 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

KKR's huge margin of defeat in their last game has left them with eight points from 11 games. They have three matches left and the maximum they can reach is 14 points, which is again something that cannot guarantee even a fourth-place finish.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have won two back-to-back games against Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans and will aim to register their third victory of the tournament.

MI have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just four points from 10 matches and even if they win all their remaining games, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points, far from what is needed to advance to the next stage.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 9 May.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match start?

The KKR vs MI  IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The KKR vs MI  match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Updated Date: May 09, 2022 17:56:29 IST

Updated Date: May 09, 2022 17:56:29 IST

Tags:

