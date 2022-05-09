Tata IPL 2022 MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Update: KKR desperately look to get back to winning ways

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 MI vs KKR cricket score, 56th IPL Match Live:

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in Match 56 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 9).

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR come into this match after a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table-toppers Lucknow Super Giants and will look to bounce back.

KKR's huge margin of defeat in their last game has left them with eight points from 11 games. They have three matches left and the maximum they can reach is 14 points, which is again something that cannot guarantee even a fourth-place finish.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have won two back-to-back games against Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans and will aim to register their third victory of the tournament.

MI have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just four points from 10 matches and even if they win all their remaining games, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points, far from what is needed to advance to the next stage.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 9 May.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match start?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The KKR vs MI match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

