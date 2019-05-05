Auto Refresh
MI vs KKR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Mumbai finish on top of table with nine-wicket win
Date: Sunday, 05 May, 2019 23:51 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 56 Match Result Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Mumbai Indians VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
After 16.1 overs,Mumbai Indians 134/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 55 , Suryakumar Yadav 46)
SIX! Suryakumar hits the winning six, as Mumbai Indians thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets to finish on top of the IPL 2019 points table!
Short ball from Russell, and Surya pulls this over the fine leg fence. Surya and Russell hug it out at the end of the match, as the Mumbai dugout breaks into congratulatory handshakes.
Fifty up for Rohit Sharma — his third this season as well as his 37th overall in the IPL! A much-needed confidence booster for the MI skipper going into the playoffs! Collects a single in the 15th over to get to the milestone, taking 44 deliveries to get there. MI 116/1
Fifty partnership up between Rohit and Suryakumar for the second wicket, with the MI skipper collecting a single off the last delivery of the 13th over to bring up the milestone. MI 96/1
OUT! DK pulls off a stunner at fine leg! Thick top-edge off de Kock's bat, and the KKR skipper runs all the way to complete the tough catch! Krishna strikes off his first ball of the evening! MI 46/1
De Kock c Karthik b Krishna 30(23)
WICKET! Rinku Singh c Hardik Pandya b Bumrah 4(6)
Rinku went for a big, had to go for it, but there was no timing on the shot and was taken in the deep
WICKET! Uthappa c Rohit b Bumrah 40(47)
Uthappa's misery comes to an end. He has struggled a lot today. Was looking to go over mid-wicket but sliced the slower ball over to mid off.
WICKET! Nitish Rana c Pollard b Malinga 26(13)
Another slower delivery from Malinga and Rana decided to pump this straight but didn't get enough force behind it as Pollard ran from long on to take the catch
WICKET! GOLDEN DUCK FOR RUSSELL!
A Russell c de Kock b Malinga 0(1)
Double whammy for KKR! After DK, Russell falls immediately.
WICKET! KKR LOSE DK!
Karthik c Krunal Pandya b Malinga 3(9)
Malinga takes his first wicket. It was a full delivery as DK went for a whip over mid-wicket but Krunal timed his jump to perfection to take the catch
WICKET! LYNN FALLS FOR 41!
Chris Lynn c de Kock b Hardik Pandya 41(29)
Second wicket for Hardik! He kept it away from Lynn as he went for a big shot but mistimed it and sliced it up in the air off top-edge as QDK ran back to take the catch
WICKET! HARDIK STRIKES!
Shubman Gill lbw b Hardik Pandya 9(16)
A wicket falls immediately after strategic break. Gill missed the ball completely as he went for across the line shot. It was fired in at full length and looked plumb. Gill had some consultation with Lynn but left without taking a review.
Toss: Mumbai Indians win toss and Rohit Sharma opts to field
And that brings us to the conclusion of the league stage of IPL 2019, with Mumbai Indians pulling off a commanding nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders to finish on top of the points table, also resulting in Kolkata's exit from the tournament.
Time to shift our focus on the Women's T20 Challenge, the first game of which takes place with the Supernovas taking on the Trailblazers in an evening fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. The WT20 event will run simultaneously alongside the playoffs, which will begin with Mumbai taking on Chennai Super Kings at the latter's home turf on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals will then take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on the following day.
For now, it's time for us at Firstpost to bid you all good night! Hope we were able to keep you informed on the events of Match 56 as and when they happened.
End of the game and season for KKR. And they are completely being outplayed tonight. Actually, this game is a classic example of KKR's over-dependency on Andre Russell. He failed miserably with both bat and ball in this crunch fixture and the "Men in Purple" were just unable to put up any sort of resistance. I hope in the coming season, the think-tank will address this issue and come back as a much more flexible unit.
Hardik Pandya (3-0-20-2) is the Man of the Match!
HP: Getting a Man of the Match with your bowling performance. I'm quite happy. As a batsman, when you hit the ball, nothing is better than that. But when you get something that people don't expect much from, that makes me happy. (On his big-hitting ability) I have no clue. Krunal was telling me Im generating power from my hip and core. Eventually became a habit, and now I'm clearing them. (On playoffs) I was focusing on the Chennai game because it will be a cracker of a game. On the day, if the team requires me of the situation, I can bowl four overs, 10 overs. Whatever the team needs.
Rohit Sharma, winning captain: Team effort pleased me the most. I said earlier we don't count on individuals to win and today the entire bowling department did well to restrict KKR to a small total. At the start, I thought 170 would be great but bowlers did well to get those breakthroughs. It is something we know about the IPL that the business end matters, we always come back well in the second half of this tournament. In all the three trophies that we've won, the boys have picked themselves up in the business end. IPL is a funny tournament, any team can beat the other on a day and we want to take few tiny steps.
SRH have now qualified for playoffs with 12 points — the first time a team has qualified with 12 points to IPL playoffs.
RCB is at the last place and finished the season with 11 points — the first time a team finished at the last position with 11 points
Suryakumar Yadav: (On his supporting role at one end) That's the role they've given me. I just support the other batsmen, and try annd stay as long as I can. Very happy, and obviously we'll try and continue the same thing. We just wanted to keep things simple, just wanted to bat looking at the scoreboard. Told me runs will come automatically if you stick around. Bowlers did a fantastic job over here. They were almost 50 runs in the first six overs. Complete team effort from them. (Qualifier 1 vs CSK) It is going to be a big game, but at the end of the day, just another game. They've been brilliant out here.
Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: We didn't find momentum after the first six overs. We set it up beautifully. Wicket didn't help either. Wicket held up a bit. Bowlers made it harder with cutters, etc. (Dre Russ) He's been outstanding for us, you expect him to deliver for us every time is unfair. We were not up to the mark this year. I think it's all about attitude at that stage. I was desperate to win, but sometimes things don't your way. (Overall, 2019 season) It's been decent. Not the best season, but lot of areas for us to improve on.
Wooden spoons in each IPL seasons:
2008 - DC (4)
2009 - KKR (7)
2010 - KXIP (8)
2011 - DD (9)
2012 - PWI (8)
2013 - DD (6)
2014 - DD (4)
2015 - KXIP (6)
2016 - KXIP (8)
2017 - RCB (7)
2018 - DD (10)
2019 - RCB (11)
Table Toppers in each IPL season:
2008 - RR (22)
2009 - DD (20)
2010 - MI (20)
2011 - RCB (19)
2012 - DD (22)
2013 - CSK (22)
2014 - KXIP (22)
2015 - CSK (18)
2016 - GL (18)
2017 - MI (20)
2018 - SRH (18)
2019 - MI (18)
After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 128/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 55 , Suryakumar Yadav 40)
Seven collected in Prasidh's third over, including a boundary to Rohit of the fourth delivery. Umpire signals timeout with Mumbai just one six away from finishing on top of the points table, with four overs left in the innings.
FOUR! Lofted over mid off has Rohit Sharma! MI 126/1, need just eight more to win with 26 balls to spare!
After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 121/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 50 , Suryakumar Yadav 38)
A relatively expensive over fr Gurney, with 13 runs coming off it. While Surya collects two boundaries to approach 40, Rohit collects a single to bring up his third fifty of the season. Mumbai nearly home now, needing 13 to win off 30 balls.
Ok, now I think it can be safely said that only formalities are left in this game. The chips are already down in the KKR camp. A season which started in an empathetic fashion for this team, will end on a miserable note.
FOUR! Pulled away behind square towards the leg side by Suryakumar! MI 120/1
FOUR! Just a gentle push through the on side, past mid on, and Surya gets another boundary for himself! MI 114/1
After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 108/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 49 , Suryakumar Yadav 26)
12 runs conceded by Narine in his final over, including a six and a four to Surya and Rohit respectively. Mumbai are galloping towards the target right now. MI need 26 to win off 36 balls.
FOUR! Rohit moves to 49 with a powerful pull towards the cow corner fence! MI 108/1
SIX! Half volley from Narine, and Suryakumar flicks this over the cow corner fence for a maximum! MI 103/1
After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 96/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 44 , Suryakumar Yadav 19)
Warrier brought back to bowl out his quota. Couple of dots to start the over. Rana does well to save a couple of runs at deep midwicket after a pull by Rohit in the third delivery. Single collected off each of the next three deliveries, with the fifty partnership coming up at the end of the over. MI need 38 to win off 42 balls.
It is an ideal opportunity for Rohit Sharma to get his confidence back as a batsman before the playoffs. He has been through some scratchy form this season and tonight if he can stay out there and finish the game for his team with an unbeaten half-century, it will do a world of good for the Mumbai skipper.
After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 91/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 40 , Suryakumar Yadav 18)
Gurney bowls another tidy over after returning to the attack, conceding just three singles. Rohit, meanwhile, is batting on 40 right now. MI need 43 to win off 48 balls.
After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 88/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 38 , Suryakumar Yadav 17)
Narine brought back from the other end. 12 runs conceded by the off spinner, including a boundary each to Suryakumar and Rohit. The Knight Riders appear a deflated unit on the field right now. MI need 46 to win off 54 balls.
It has been a bad day for Russell!
FOUR! Crunched through the cover region by Rohit off Narine! The MI skipper's bossing the KKR attack right now! MI 86/1
FOUR! Whipped away through the vacant midwicket region by Suryakumar! Lovely use of the wrists. MI 81/1
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 76/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 32 , Suryakumar Yadav 12)
A single collected off the second and third deliveries, before Rohit smashes the ball over midwicket for a boundary off the fourth. Rohit keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery. Andre Russell bowls a much better over after being brought back into the attack, conceding seven off his second. MI need 58 to win off 60 balls.
FOUR! Smoked over midwicket by Rohit! Nothing's going KKR's way at the moment! MI 75/1
After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 69/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 26 , Suryakumar Yadav 11)
Prasidh continues from the other end. Surya guides the ball towards the leg side for a single at the start of the over. Rohit edges the ball well outside the slip fielder's reach, collecting a single in the process. Surya then flicks the ball through midwicket for a boundary. Six off the over. MI need 65 to win off 66.
FOUR! Flicked through midwicket by Suryakumar! Pure timing on that one! Dre Russ gives the ball a chase, but is nowehere close in the end. MI 69/1
After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 63/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 25 , Suryakumar Yadav 6)
Eight off Narine's second over of the evening, including a boundary to Rohit off the second delivery of the over. Less than run-a-ball is the equation for the hosts now, as they need 71 to win off 72 balls.
Finally something to cheer for KKR. A wicket right after the end of powerplay. In their innings, KKR too lost Gill at this stage and the game changed drastically from there. So, is there any twist in the tale?
FOUR! Paddled away towards the fine leg fence has Rohit! Narine concedes his first boundary of the innings! MI 59/1
Suryakumar Yadav's batting average in this season of IPL is 24.33. (One fifty in 13 matches)
Dinesh Karthik needs to take one more catch to complete 150 catches in T20 cricket.
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 55/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 19 , Suryakumar Yadav 4)
Prasidh Krishna brought into the attack after the powerplay, and he dismisses the set Quinton de Kock off his first ball of the evening, with Dinesh Karthik pulling off a stunner at fine leg. Rohit collects a boundary off the very next delivery, cutting the ball through point. Surya joins Rohit at the center, and gets off the mark with a boundary off the penultimate delivery. Nine runs and a wicket off the over.
FOUR! Surya gets off the mark with a boundary, pulling a short ball from Krishna towards fine leg! MI 55/1
FOUR! Rohit Sharma brings up the team fifty with a well-timed crunch through the off side! MI 50/1
Sunil Narine has 10 wickets in IPL against MI at Wankhede in IPL — the joint most by any player alongside Dwayne Bravo.
Can't believe, Karthik has held back Sunil Narine so far. What was he thinking? The asking rate is less than a run a ball now. Tonight a die-hard KKR fan will miss the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, who would have attacked right from the word go under such circumstances.
SRH look most likely to reach playoffs!
After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 46/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 30 , Rohit Sharma (C) 14)
Tight over from Narine, with just one run coming off it. Maybe DK missed a trick by not bringing the Trinidadian offie into the attack earlier. Umpire signals timeout, with Mumbai cruising towards the target at the end of the powerplay.
After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 45/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 29 , Rohit Sharma (C) 14)
Rohit Sharma's lazy running for a single in the second delivery turns out to be an anxious momennt for MI fans, with the ball missing the stumps the non-striker's end after the throw from short third man. Russell clearly appears a frayed man after that 21-run over, throwing the ball in the direction of de Kock who was running towards the non-striker's end before indulding in a bit of a shoulder charge with the South African keeper-batsman. Rohit collects a boundary off the penultimate delivery of the over.
FOUR! Pulled away towards the wide long on fence by Rohit! MI 45/0
After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 39/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 28 , Rohit Sharma (C) 9)
Big over for the Mumbai Indians, one that should set things in motion for them. Russell's brought into the attack and starts off by conceding a boundary to Rohit first-up. De Kock then piles more misery on him, hitting back-to-back sixes before collecting a four. 21 off the over!
FOUR! Pulled away towards the square leg fence! De Kock's suddenly shifted to the top gear! MI 39/0
SIX! Back-to-back sixes for De Kock, this time getting a top-edge that sends the ball sailing over fine leg! MI 35/0
PL 12 Match 56 MI vs KKR at the Wankhede in Mumbai: SIX! Suryakumar hits the winning six, as Mumbai Indians thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets to finish on top of the IPL 2019 points table! Short ball from Russell, and Surya pulls this over the fine leg fence. Surya and Russell hug it out at the end of the match, as the Mumbai dugout breaks into congratulatory handshakes.
IPL 2019, KKR vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will hope to secure a top-two spot on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), while a win for KKR would secure the last spot in the playoffs.
The already-qualified MI have only lost two games at home this season and will look to add another home win on Sunday.
A hard-fought knock of 91 by Hardik Pandya was not enough for MI as Dinesh Karthik and Co registered a convincing 34-run win at the Eden Gardens in their previous meeting this season.
While captain Rohit Sharma has managed to register scores of 20 runs plus on a few occasions, he has just managed one half-century this season- A knock of 67 against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.
It was only until a few days back on 25 April when Rohit’s counterpart Dinesh Karthik played one of his best knocks- an unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan Royals which went in vain.
Meanwhile, KKR are coming fresh from their seven-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab, where Shubman Gill once again led from the front to remain unbeaten on 65.
They will, in fact, look to better their head-to-head record against MI, having won just six matches in their 24 previous meetings in the IPL.
With SRH losing to RCB by four wickets on Saturday, KKR just needs to win their last league match against MI on Sunday.
Both SRH and KKR are on 12 points, with the former having played all of their league matches.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squads:
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj
Updated Date:
May 05, 2019
