23:51 (IST)

And that brings us to the conclusion of the league stage of IPL 2019, with Mumbai Indians pulling off a commanding nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders to finish on top of the points table, also resulting in Kolkata's exit from the tournament.



Time to shift our focus on the Women's T20 Challenge, the first game of which takes place with the Supernovas taking on the Trailblazers in an evening fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. The WT20 event will run simultaneously alongside the playoffs, which will begin with Mumbai taking on Chennai Super Kings at the latter's home turf on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals will then take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on the following day.



For now, it's time for us at Firstpost to bid you all good night! Hope we were able to keep you informed on the events of Match 56 as and when they happened.