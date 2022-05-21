MI vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match Live update

It is a do-or-die clash for Delhi Capitals when they lock horns with the Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, with their win over Gujarat Titans, have usurped Delhi for the time being, but if Rishabh Pant and team outclass Mumbai Indians, they will go through to the playoffs owing to a superior net run rate.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are already out of the tournament but they would still want to bow out on a high and win their fourth match of the season in their last fixture. In the process, they would be keen to spoil the party of Delhi Capitals, as they have nothing to lose and can play with unbridled potential.

Coming into this match, Delhi Capitals have won two matches on the bounce for the first time this season and it could well be that they are peaking at the right time. Mitchell Marsh has bolstered the top order and David Warner will also be the key. Sarfaraz Khan was brilliant in the last match as an opener and if Rishabh Pant finds his range, this Delhi Capitals batting order can really cause a lot of headache to Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians fell agonisingly close in their last match against the SunRisers Hyderabad in the final over, but the greatest positive for them was the opening combination. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan found their range and Tim David has been a game changer for them in the death overs.

All these factors make this match an interesting prospect.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

