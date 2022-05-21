Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 21 May, 2022

21 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

90/4 (12.1 ov)

Match 69
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians
90/4 (12.1 ov) - R/R 7.4

Play In Progress

Rishabh Pant (C) (W) - 11

Rovman Powell - 27

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rishabh Pant (C) (W) Batting 21 22 2 0
Rovman Powell Batting 27 14 1 3
Bowling 0 M R W
Hrithik Shokeen 4 0 34 0
Mayank Markande 3.1 0 23 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 50/4 (8.4)

40 (40) R/R: 11.42

Rovman Powell 27(14)

Sarfaraz Khan 10(7) S.R (142.85)

c Ishan Kishan b Mayank Markande
IPL 2022 MI vs DC Live Cricket Score and Update: Four-down DC lose Sarfaraz Khan

IPL 2022 MI vs DC Live Cricket Score and Update: Four-down DC lose Sarfaraz Khan

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 MI vs DC cricket score, 69th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 69 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope MI beat DC as a Mumbai victory would ensure Faf du Plessis and Co their spot in the playoffs. Stay tuned for more updates.

20:31 (IST)

After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 84/4 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 21 , Rovman Powell 21)

Live MI vs DC  IPL 2022 Updates

Hrithik Shokeen into the attack and he gets hit for two sixes in the over. Powell with both the sixes, and later a four towards third man. Expensive over with 20 runs coming off it. 

Full Scorecard
20:21 (IST)

After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 55/4 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 12 , Rovman Powell 3)

Hrithik Shokeen to bowl the 10th over of the match. Pant collects a single with a flick through midwicket region. Tidy stuff from Shokeen, with just three runs from the over. 

Full Scorecard
20:18 (IST)

After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 52/4 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 10 , Rovman Powell 2)

Markande into his second over. Just four runs from it, and a wicket, that of Sarfraz Khan. Pant and Rovman Powell will have to carry DC forward from this position. Will they build a strong stand? 

Full Scorecard
20:14 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Fourth wicket down for DC, appeal for a caught behind and that is OUT. Sarfaraz Khan has to depart, caught by Kishan off Markande's ball. Sarfaraz Khan c Ishan Kishan b Markande 10

Full Scorecard
20:07 (IST)

After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 41/3 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 4 , Sarfaraz Khan 7)

Six runs from the over bowled by Mayank Markande. Meanwhile, DC have lost Prithvi Shaw with Bumrah striking again. MI on top at the moment. Pant and Sarfraz Khan will have to build a strong start.   

Full Scorecard
20:03 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Caught by Kishan and Prithvi Shaw has to depart. Bumrah with another wicket.  Prithvi Shaw c Ishan Kishan b Bumrah 24

Full Scorecard
19:52 (IST)

After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 24/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 17 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 1)

Live MI vs DC  IPL 2022 Updates

Bumrah into the attack. DC lost Warner in the previous over and now they have lost Marsh as well. Three runs from the over.  RCB will be happy with MI's fine start and will be watching this game closely from the sidelines. 

Full Scorecard
19:49 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Taken at slip and Marsh has to depart. Bumrah with another big wicket for DC. Good start by MI, and RCB fans and players will welcome this by MI. Mitchell Marsh c Rohit b Bumrah 0

Full Scorecard
19:46 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Warner goes for the cut and finds the short third man fielder. Sams with the wicket. Warner c Bumrah b Daniel Sams 5

Full Scorecard
19:39 (IST)

After 2 overs,Delhi Capitals 12/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 7 , David Warner 5)

Six runs from the first over bowled by Sams. Shaw collects a boundary, pulling towards left of midwicket for a four. Hrithik Shokeen with the ball from the other end, Warner collects a four in that over as six runs come off it. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
20:14 (IST)

OUT! Fourth wicket down for DC, appeal for a caught behind and that is OUT. Sarfaraz Khan has to depart, caught by Kishan off Markande's ball. Sarfaraz Khan c Ishan Kishan b Markande 10
20:03 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Kishan and Prithvi Shaw has to depart. Bumrah with another wicket.  Prithvi Shaw c Ishan Kishan b Bumrah 24
19:49 (IST)

OUT! Taken at slip and Marsh has to depart. Bumrah with another big wicket for DC. Good start by MI, and RCB fans and players will welcome this by MI. Mitchell Marsh c Rohit b Bumrah 0
19:46 (IST)

OUT! Warner goes for the cut and finds the short third man fielder. Sams with the wicket. Warner c Bumrah b Daniel Sams 5

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 MI vs DC cricket score, 69th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 69 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope MI beat DC as a Mumbai victory would ensure Faf du Plessis and Co their spot in the playoffs. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 match on Saturday, May 21 and this match will hold a lot of significance for Rishabh Pant-led Delhi.

Delhi Capitals come into this match with 14 points from 13 matches and are placed 5th on the table. If they win this match, they will leapfrog Royal Challengers Bangalore and sneak into the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals won the first match against Mumbai Indians by four wickets. Sportzpics

Delhi Capitals won the first match against Mumbai Indians by four wickets. Sportzpics

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians come into this match after a very close defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, but they would be confident of toppling Delhi and derailing their campaign this year. They would also look to extract their revenge after being defeated by Delhi in their reverse fixture earlier this season.

When will the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match be played?

The MI vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 21 May.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The MI vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match start?

The MI vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch MI vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The MI vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai IndiansRohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav (ruled out of IPL 2022), Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills (ruled out of IPL 2022), Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 21, 2022 20:19:10 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022 playoffs scenarios explained: Gujarat Titans qualify, what others need to do to progress?
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 playoffs scenarios explained: Gujarat Titans qualify, what others need to do to progress?

IPL Qualification: Of the 10 teams that entered IPL 2022, nine of them can still qualify for the playoffs. The only team out of contention are Mumbai Indians.

LSG vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
First Cricket News

LSG vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

LSG vs KKR Match 53 Predicted Playing 11 - My Tata IPL team 2022 prediction

IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Pune Weather Update
First Cricket News

IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Pune Weather Update

Pune weather is expected to be mostly sunny on matchday. There is no chance of precipitation during this Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match.