MI vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Two teams languishing at the bottom of the points table – Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians and Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai Super Kings - will lock horns in the Indian Premier League 2022 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians come into this match placed last on the points table with no wins in 6 games while the Chennai Super Kings are just above them with 2 points from 6 matches. The going has been very tough for these two sides and for Mumbai, they need to win this match if they have to stay afloat in this tournament – even if it is a remote mathematical possibility.

Chennai Super Kings come into this match after being defeated by Gujarat Titans in their last match. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, were comprehensively beaten by the Lucknow Super Giants. Bowling has been a huge concern for both these sides and hence, the batters need to take up more responsibility and pile on the runs.

There are enough match-winners on either side and time has come for the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard, and Ravindra Jadeja to step up and put forward notable performances with the bat. There have been fleeting knocks by them in the season, but they now have to be the headline performers for their respective sides.

Ishan Kishan started the tournament in a blazing manner with back-to-back half-centuries but has since been contained and has looked out of sorts when the ball moving around just a touch. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has got starts in almost all of his innings, but has not kicked on to get a match-winning score and the captain could do with a score to boost the confidence of his side.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.