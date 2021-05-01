Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
MI vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2021, Match 27: Mumbai Indians look to build momentum against rivals Chennai Super Kings

MI vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2021, Match 27: Mumbai Indians look to build momentum against rivals Chennai Super Kings

18:09 (IST)

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, and Kane Williamson show there is room for silken touch in T20 power game

It is the big-hitting batsman that is often the star in cricket’s briefest format; the muscular, trained-to-the-minute player who has broken hitting down to a science; the player who deals in sixes and disdains singles; the batting marvel capable of hitting the ball far and often, clearing the boundary as a matter of course.

Names like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, and Glenn Maxwell immediately come to mind. They are, indeed, highly sought after and highly valued players. They have, on occasions, bludgeoned teams into the dust and stomped all over them, winning games almost on their own. Russell, for example, was once dubbed Superman due to his electric fielding and rapid bowling, but mostly because of his brutal ball-striking and an ability to bring his team to victory when all seems lost.

And yet, as valuable as big-hitters like Russel and Kieron Pollard are, the T20 game also has a place for batsmen who are purists first. Time and again we have seen the worth of the batsman whose game is built on proper technique and a solid foundation; the batsman who doesn’t always try to clear the boundary, but who often seeks to run the twos and find the gaps.

Wednesday’s game between the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad brought that lesson to the fore. Set a target of 172 by Hyderabad, the Super Kings romped home by seven wickets with nine balls to spare.

Click here to read more of Garfield Robinson's analysis of CSK's win over SRH.

18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Match 26 of IPL 2021 where the biggest rivals in this tournament - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - will take on each other. CSK are in great form, winning back-to-back games while MI are struggling to find consistency in this season. It will be exciting to see which of these teams come at the top at the end of the match tonight. None likes to lose against each other. Watch this space for more updates.

Highlights

title-img

IPL 2021, LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Hello and welcome to Match 26 of IPL 2021 where the biggest rivals in this tournament - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - will take on each other. CSK are in great form, winning back-to-back games while MI are struggling to find consistency in this season. It will be exciting to see which of these teams come at the top at the end of the match tonight. None likes to lose against each other. Watch this space for more updates.

Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face each other for the first time in IPL 2021. The biggest rivalry of the tournament is happening in this edition quite late than expected. MI and CSK are two of the top teams in the competition with Mumbai having won the title five times while Chennai lifting the trophy thrice.

In the current season, CSK are coming into this mouth-watering contest as the favourites, having won all their games so far since losing the first match against Delhi Capitals (DC). After last year's average outing, where they even failed to make the cut into the playoffs, CSK worked on their weaknesses, fixed their squad and came back strongly in IPL 2021.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been in red hot form and MI's new-ball bowlers will have their task cut out against the pair. Du Plessis especially has looked in great touch in this season. CSK bat deep and the majority of their batsmen are in good form. The only weakness that one may see is in their bowling department with Shardul Thakur being expensive at the start and the spinners not being able to control the flow of runs at times.

Mumbai Indians have plenty of problems. A key reason in their inconsistent show so far in the league is due to their average batting display. The middle-order and the late middle order is short of runs and the top 3 are blowing hot and cold. The fact that Quinton de Kock was among runs in the last game should give Rohit Sharma huge confidence. Trent Boult has not been able to pick wickets early on and he would like to quickly change that. MI will also be hoping their No 3 Suryakumar Yadav gets a big one against CSK. He has had some starts but has failed to capitalise on those.

Delhi's wicket should begin to slow down with spinners coming back into action again. The dew may also play a part so the teams may look to bat second at Kotla.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, James Neesham, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Updated Date: May 01, 2021 18:00:12 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 23, Full Cricket Score: Chennai win by 7 wickets, go top of the table
First Cricket News

Highlights, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 23, Full Cricket Score: Chennai win by 7 wickets, go top of the table

IPL 2021, LIVE Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH (Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hydrebad): MS Dhoni tosses the coin, but SRH win the toss and David Warner decides to bat first. "It looks like a different surface than we expected. The pitch has a nice grass covering, we are looking to put runs on the board and win. Two changes - Abhishek Sharma and Virat Singh make way for Manish Pandey and Sandeep Sharma," said Warner. MS Dhoni said he would have bowled anyway. "We were looking to bowl first. There is grass but the pitch looks tacky. There was a lot of dew last evening, and whenever there's dew, we prefer to bowl first. Lungi Ngidi and Moin Ali come back in playing 11 for Bravo and Tahir," said MSD at the toss.

Highlights, CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 19, Live Cricket Score: Jadeja's all-round heroics help Chennai thrash Bangalore
First Cricket News

Highlights, CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 19, Live Cricket Score: Jadeja's all-round heroics help Chennai thrash Bangalore

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Follow live score and over-by-over commentary

IPL on Pod, Season 2: Continuing tournament amid COVID-19 surge, CSK's turnaround, MI's struggles and more
First Cricket News

IPL on Pod, Season 2: Continuing tournament amid COVID-19 surge, CSK's turnaround, MI's struggles and more

In the latest edition of IPL on Pod, Firstpost's Anish Anand, Shantanu Srivastava and Jigar Mehta analyse the week gone by in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. We discuss whether it feels right to continue the tournament amid the COVID-19 surge, CSK's turnaround from last year, MI's struggles and some of the best moments of the week.