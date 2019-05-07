23:21 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain: It was a great effort. Great feeling to know what we will be playing the finals. Three good days when we can just switch off, and think about the finals later. At the end of the day, we had to play good cricket. I knew we had the bowlers to restrict them, and we had the batters to do the job. I knew we had to restrict them to a score as low as possible. Bowlers exploited the conditions really well, and that's what I was expecting. I thought Jayant with his height and the way he bowls can extract a lot from the pitch. Those three (CSK top order) were quite important, and we knew MS was going to be crucial towards the end. We had plans for everything. Everything has to fall in place, and it did fall in the end. (Suryakumar) He's probably one of our best batsmen against spinners. We knew the spin threat CSK will pose will be a huge factor. He uses the pace really well. His shots behind the wicket on a spinning pitch are not easy shots. Perfect pitch for him to come good. (On success at Chennai) We've got the right squad. We have the balance that we need to play on that kind of a pitch. We have the batters who are very confident of what they want to execute. That's the reason why we have had some success in Chennai.