Auto Refresh
MI vs CSK Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, Full cricket score: Mumbai Indians reach final with six-wicket win
Date: Tuesday, 07 May, 2019 23:25 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Indian Premier League 2019 Qualifier 1 Match Result Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Mumbai Indians VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
Suryakumar Yadav is the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 71
After 18.3 overs,Mumbai Indians 132/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 71 , Hardik Pandya 13)
Mumbai Indians win by six wickets and are the first team in IPL 2019 to enter the final!
Suryakumar collects the winning run, guiding the ball towards square-leg for a single off the third delivery of the penultimate over! He remains unbeaten on 71 off 54 balls, as Mumbai win with nine balls to spare!
OUT! Krunal now walks back for a golden duck, getting caught and bowled off Tahir's bowling! Chennai suddenly are back in the game! MI 101/4
Krunal c and b Tahir 0(1)
BOWLED EM! Imran Tahir gets the breakthrough, with Kishan missing the ball completely and getting his off stump knocked over! No running celebration for the leggie though! MI 101/3
Kishan b Tahir 28(31)
FOUR! Deftly guided towards the third man fence by Suryakumar Yadav, with Harbhajan giving up after giving the ball a spirited chase, as Surya brings up his half-century off 37 deliveries! Also brings up the team 100! MI 100/2
FOUR! Suryakumar brings up the fifty stand for the third wicket in 43 deliveries, flicking the ball towards the vacant cow corner! MI 74/2
OUT! Faf du Plessis takes a fine running catch at long off, as Harbhajan Singh strikes in his second over! De Kock goes for a lofted inside out shot over long off, where his South Africa skipper covers quite a bit of distance before collecting the catch. MI 21/2
De Kock c du Plessis b Harbhajan 8(12)
OUT! Rohit collects a boundary of the first, and is trapped lbw off the very next, as Chennai get rid of the Mumbai skipper in just two deliveries! Chahar gets the ball to angle back in sharply, beating Rohit's attempting on drive. Rohit goes for the review, and 'Wickets' is 'Umpire's Call', as the visiting side retain their review MI 4/1
Rohit lbw Chahar 4(2)
After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 131/4 ( Ambati Rayudu 42 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 37)
MI need 132 to reach IPL 2019 final! Drama in the final over. MSD gets caught out at backward point off Bumrah but a no ball saves him. CSK, however, fail to make most of the reprieve with lack of big shots. Just nine added in final over as CSK reach 131/4 in 20 overs.
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN!
Vijay st de Kock b Rahul Chahar 26(26)
Stumped! Chahar produces a beauty on his comeback to remove Vijay. The ball drifted in as Vijay decided to go for a drive on leg but it turned sharply to beat Vijay as QDK removed the bails.
WICKET! CSK LOSE WATSON!
Watson c Jayant Yadav b Krunal Pandya 10(13)
Poor shot selection again. Watson went for a pull shot off back foot against the turn. Failed to time it as Jayant at mid on took a brilliant catch running back
WICKET! RAINA DEPARTS!
Raina c and b Jayant Yadav 5(7)
Poor shot selection on this pitch by Raina and CSK are already two down. Went for a hoick across the line against turn and skied it in air. Jayant called for the catch and took it
WICKET! RAHUL CHAHAR STRIKES!
du Plessis c (sub)Anmolpreet Singh b Rahul Chahar 6(11)
Faf's shot was similar to his last slash on off. Went wildly again but the leg spin gripped and spun fast as he edged his shot to backward point
MI playing 11 today:
Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
CSK playing 11 today:
Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir
IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK toss result today:
MS Dhoni makes the right call and CSK opt to bat first against MI at Chennai
And that brings us to the end of Qualifier 1, with Mumbai Indians comfortably beating Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in a low-scoring contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MI are on a roll at the moment, becoming the first team to enter the final of IPL 2019. CSK, on the other hand, will get another shot at entering the final when they face the winner of the Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
A big thank you to everyone who chose to follow live updates on the match on our live blog. Do follow our coverage of the remainder of IPL 2019 which is now in its final week.
For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night!
Suryakumar Yadav, MoM: "It was very important for one of the top three to bat till the end as the pitch was slow. After first innings I saw what happened, not too many players were able to hit the shots in the air. So I wanted to play down the ground, pick singles and doubles. We had a chat that someone from the top has to be there till 10-15 overs, so I had the same thing in the mind."
Suryakumar Yadav is the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 71
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain: It was a great effort. Great feeling to know what we will be playing the finals. Three good days when we can just switch off, and think about the finals later. At the end of the day, we had to play good cricket. I knew we had the bowlers to restrict them, and we had the batters to do the job. I knew we had to restrict them to a score as low as possible. Bowlers exploited the conditions really well, and that's what I was expecting. I thought Jayant with his height and the way he bowls can extract a lot from the pitch. Those three (CSK top order) were quite important, and we knew MS was going to be crucial towards the end. We had plans for everything. Everything has to fall in place, and it did fall in the end. (Suryakumar) He's probably one of our best batsmen against spinners. We knew the spin threat CSK will pose will be a huge factor. He uses the pace really well. His shots behind the wicket on a spinning pitch are not easy shots. Perfect pitch for him to come good. (On success at Chennai) We've got the right squad. We have the balance that we need to play on that kind of a pitch. We have the batters who are very confident of what they want to execute. That's the reason why we have had some success in Chennai.
Rohit Sharma has won each of his seven IPL matches against CSK at Chennai.
MS Dhoni: "Somebody has to lose. Things really didn't go our way, especially batting. At home, we had to assess the conditions, we have played 6 to 7 games already, that's the home advantage. We needed to know how the pitch behaves. Those were the things we didn't do well. These are the best batsmen we have got, it looks like we are are batting well, but at times, they pull off shots that shouldn't be played. These are the players who we have banked on, they have the experience and they should know to assess the conditions better. I think we were a bit unlucky at times, some balls dropped right in the middle, we perhaps had to bowl slightly away from the batsmen. It isn't good to lose games at such times, but it is good that we finished in the top-two, that gives us another chance in Vizag."
MI are the only team now to beat CSK in four consecutive IPL matches.
Mumbai Indians playing an IPL final:
2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019*
After 18.3 overs,Mumbai Indians 132/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 71 , Hardik Pandya 13)
Mumbai Indians win by six wickets and are the first team in IPL 2019 to enter the final!
Suryakumar collects the winning run, guiding the ball towards square-leg for a single off the third delivery of the penultimate over! He remains unbeaten on 71 off 54 balls, as Mumbai win with nine balls to spare!
FOUR! Scooped away towards fine leg by Suryakumar, who moves to 70 with the shot! Mumbai need just one more run to win now! MI 131/4
After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 126/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 66 , Hardik Pandya 12)
Jadeja bowls out a rapid final over, conceding just one off it as Suryakumar isn't willing to take any risk after Pandya collects a single off the first ball. MI need 6 to win off 12 balls.
MI can do it in singles now. This has been a high quality chase from the league toppers. Barring the minor blips against Tahir in one over, they never seemed in any discomfort or rush, and still managed to stay ahead of the game at all times. This is looking like another win for Mumbai's planning against CSK's spontaneity.
After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 125/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 66 , Hardik Pandya 11)
Bravo returns after the timeout. Pandya collects a single at the start of the over. Surya then smacks a full toss towards wide long on, where du Plessis saves a couple of runs for his team. Single to Surya off the third. Pandya miscues a slog towards long on, where du Plessis puts in a slide, but is unable to collect it in the end. Pandya collects a double off it, and follows it up with another brace next ball. Single to Pandya off the last ball. Nine off the over. MI need 7 to win off 18 balls.
After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 116/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 63 , Hardik Pandya 5)
Tahir's on a hat-trick at the start of his final over, but Surya sees off the threat by collecting a brace and a single off the first two deliveries. Hardik gets off the mark with a boundary off the fourth over, and collects a single off the last delivery Eight off the over, with Tahir signing off with 2/33 from four, the second one his 300th T20 wicket. MI need 16 to win off 24 balls.
Suryakumar Yadav's both fifties have came against CSK this IPL — one at Wankhede and other at Chennai today.
Slight twist in the tail as Tahir shows why he is the most successful spinner of the season. First he bamboozled Ishan Kishan with a ripping flipper then took a rerun catch against Krunal. MI are still comfortably placed. Tahir needs to pick at least one more wicket in his last over to give his team a real chance.
FOUR! A confidence-boosting boundary for Hardik, who gets off the mark with a paddle sweep towards fine leg off a full delivery from Tahir. MI 115/4
Hardik Pandya's SR of 181 in the middle-overs (7-15) - the highest among all the players.
After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 108/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 60 , Hardik Pandya 0)
Surya collects a boundary at the start of the over, with Watson missing out on the chance at slip before the ball runs away to the third man fence. Surya collects a brace three balls later, followed by a single. Dot to end the over. MI need 24 to win off 30 balls.
FOUR! Dropped chance! Surya edges towards slip, Watson getting a bit of hand to the ball before it runs away to third man for a four! MI 105/4
After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 101/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 53 , )
Tahir starts his third over off with four wides. Surya then brings up his half-century off 37 deliveries with a boundary. The leg-spinner though, strikes back by removing Kishan and Krunal off successive balls. Tahir's on a hat-trick at the end of the over. MI need 31 to win off 36 balls.
OUT! Krunal now walks back for a golden duck, getting caught and bowled off Tahir's bowling! Chennai suddenly are back in the game! MI 101/4
Krunal c and b Tahir 0(1)
Well played, Suryakumar!
BOWLED EM! Imran Tahir gets the breakthrough, with Kishan missing the ball completely and getting his off stump knocked over! No running celebration for the leggie though! MI 101/3
Kishan b Tahir 28(31)
FOUR! Deftly guided towards the third man fence by Suryakumar Yadav, with Harbhajan giving up after giving the ball a spirited chase, as Surya brings up his half-century off 37 deliveries! Also brings up the team 100! MI 100/2
After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 92/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 48 , Ishan Kishan 28)
Jadeja replaces Tahir from the other end. Seven collected off his second over, including a boundary to Suryakumar off the last ball of the over. MI need 40 to win off 42 balls.
FOUR! Surya opens the face of his bat, guiding the ball past short third man to collect his seventh four! MI 92/2
Yadav is obliterating CSK here with some high precision stroke play. Why Jadeja is not bowling here is anybody's guess. Bravo's best chance of picking wicket comes against batsmen in a hurry. SKY is in no rush against this target. The confidence of runs under his belt is helping him score off Tahir as well. CSK need a minor miracle to turn it from here.
After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 85/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 43 , Ishan Kishan 27)
Bhajji returns to the attack for his final over, this time with two slips to Kishan. The southpaw starts off with a cut towards deep extra cover, collecting a brace, and sets off for a single after guiding the ball past second slip three deliveries later. Single collected off each of the last two balls. Play held up for a bit in the middle of the over as Kishan appears to be having cramp-related issues. MI need 47 to win off 48 balls.
After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 80/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 42 , Ishan Kishan 23)
Big appeal for lbw by Tahir against Surya in the second delivery, turned down with the ball appearing to go down leg. Surya then bolsters Mumbai with back-to-back boundaries, bringing up the fifty stand in the meantime. 11 off the over. Less than run-a-ball now for the table toppers this season. MI need 52 to win off 54 balls.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Suryakumar, as he is starting to attack Chennai's premier leggie now! Whipped away towards deep midwicket, with the man running in from long on failing to cut the ball off. MI 78/2
FOUR! Suryakumar brings up the fifty stand for the third wicket in 43 deliveries, flicking the ball towards the vacant cow corner! MI 74/2
Not sure if Bravo is the right man to be bowling at this stage of the innings. CSK could have attacked with spin at both ends. Perhaps Dhoni wants to get rid of Kishan and save Jadeja for the right handers after him. But the game may already out of CSK's reach by then.
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 69/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 33 , Ishan Kishan 21)
Suryakumar collects a brace off the first delivery, and follows it up with a lovely punch through extra cover for a four. Single and a dot off the next two deliveries. Surya steers a wide yorker towards third man for a single off the fifth. Kishan collects one off the last ball to keep the strike. 10 off the over. MI need 63 to win off 60 balls.
FOUR! Driven through the gap between extra cover and mid off by Suryakumar! MI 65/2
After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 59/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 25 , Ishan Kishan 19)
Imran Tahir brought into the attack in the ninth over. Surya whips a flatter delivery towards deep midwicket, where the ball falls well short of the fielder and allows the batsman to collect one run. Five singles off the over, and the umpire signals the first timeout of the innings at the end of the ninth over. MI need 73 to win off 66 balls.
After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 54/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 22 , Ishan Kishan 17)
Bravo brought into the attack for the eighth over. Single collected off each of the first two deliveries. De Kock guides a slower full toss towards fine leg for a double off the third. Couple of singles and a dot off the next three deliveries. Surya and Kishan are going about business a tad cautiously at the moment. MI need 78 to win off 72 balls.
Dwayne Bravo has picked up 28 wickets in the IPL against Mumbai Indians; the most by any player against them in the IPL. (17 matches, 17.50 average)
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 48/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 20 , Ishan Kishan 13)
Jadeja brought into the attack after powerplay, and starts off by conceding four, including a double to Suryakumar off the penultimate delivery. MI need 84 to win off 78 balls.
Next time someone tells you a T20 doesn't have ebbs and flow, show him this game. This game is twisted and turned almost like a Test match and stands wide open at the moment with CSK getting two early wickets against a decent start from MI. The real test for MI on this pitch will be Jadeja and Tahir with the old ball. Any runs they get before those two spinners start bowling on tandem will provide the cushion to play some quiet overs in the middle.
After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 44/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 17 , Ishan Kishan 12)
Kishan gets a boundary off a thick bottom edge, with the ball flying over Watson at slip before running away to the third man fence. Dhoni gets an extra slip fielder, but Kishan this time hits in the opposite direction for a maximum, clearing the midwicket fence comfortably. 11 runs off the over, with Mumbai in a somewhat similar position to that of Chennai at the same stage. MI need 88 to win off 84 balls,
SIX! Swept and swept hard, with Kishan comfortably clearing the midwicket fence with a slog! MI 44/2
FOUR! Not the best of shot selection by Ishan Kishan, getting a bottom-edge with the ball flying over Watson at slip before running away to third man. MI 38/2
After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 33/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 16 , Ishan Kishan 2)
Good over for Mumbai as 11 runs are collected, including back-to-back fours to Suryakumar, who survives a dismissal scare in the second four when Vijay puts down a tough chance at mid on.
FOUR! Close call for Suryakumar, as he chips the ball towards mid on, where Murali Vijay gets a bit of hand on the ball, which then rolls away to long on. MI 30/2
FOUR! Chahar bowls the wrong line to Surya, and pays the price for it as the batsman guides a back-of-length delivery towards fine leg. MI 26/2
After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 22/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 7 , Ishan Kishan 0)
Superb second over from Harbhajan, just two singles coming off it along with the dismissal of de Kock, as Mumbai suffer a second jolt in four overs.
OUT! Faf du Plessis takes a fine running catch at long off, as Harbhajan Singh strikes in his second over! De Kock goes for a lofted inside out shot over long off, where his South Africa skipper covers quite a bit of distance before collecting the catch. MI 21/2
De Kock c du Plessis b Harbhajan 8(12)
After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 20/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 8 , Suryakumar Yadav 5)
Suryakumar flicks the full delivery from Chahar at the start of the over towards Harbhajan at deep square leg, with the ball landing well short of the fielder. QDK collects his second four, this time off the fourth delivery of the over with a paddle towards fine leg. Five off the over.
FOUR! Paddled away towards the fine leg fence by Quinton de Kock off Chahar! MI 20/1
IPL 12 Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Suryakumar collects the winning run, guiding the ball towards square-leg for a single off the third delivery of the penultimate over! He remains unbeaten on 71 off 54 balls, as Mumbai win with nine balls to spare!
IPL 2019, Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: IPL's arguably biggest rivalry is back — this time in the Qualifier 1 — as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns for the third time this season.
Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins against their fierce rivals this season when the teams face off in Chennai tonight.
This time, the race to the Playoffs went down to the wire with MI, CSK, and Delhi Capitals (DC) all finishing with 18 points, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had to wait for the result between MI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which the former won comfortably by nine wickets.
This meant that third-placed DC plays SRH in the eliminator, where the loser gets knocked out.
CSK are in a tricky situation. After winning seven of their eight matches in the first half of the season, they only managed two wins in their last six, with their latest loss coming against KXIP.
Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock has been in fine form this season. Having aggregated 492 runs so far, including four fifties. He is 106 runs ahead of Rohit Sharma (386 runs) in terms of the MI's top run-scorers list.
With CSK returning to their home turf, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be looking for big runs. Raina is in good touch, having scored fifties in each of his last two games.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squads:
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
May 07, 2019
Also See
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: 'Team that didn’t have too many eggs in one basket won,' Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians reach final
IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: Soft signal going against Murali Vijay, Rohit Sharma vs Harbhajan Singh and other key moments
IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: How Rohit Sharma-inspired Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings at their own game