First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 2 May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets
AFG in SCO May 08, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
PAK in ENG May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

MI vs CSK Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, Full cricket score: Mumbai Indians reach final with six-wicket win

Date: Tuesday, 07 May, 2019 23:25 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Indian Premier League 2019 Qualifier 1 Match Result Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

131/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
6.55
Fours
10
Sixes
4
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ambati Rayudu not out 42 37 3 1
MS Dhoni (C) (W) not out 37 29 0 3
Bowling 0 M R W
Lasith Malinga 3 0 26 0
Krunal Pandya 4 0 21 1
132/4
Overs
18.3
R/R
7.21
Fours
15
Sixes
1
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Suryakumar Yadav not out 71 54 10 0
Hardik Pandya not out 13 11 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 3.3 0 30 1
Harbhajan Singh 4 0 25 1

Mumbai Indians VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • And that brings us to the end of Qualifier 1, with Mumbai Indians comfortably beating Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in a low-scoring contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MI are on a roll at the moment, becoming the first team to enter the final of IPL 2019. CSK, on the other hand, will get another shot at entering the final when they face the winner of the Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. 


    A big thank you to everyone who chose to follow live updates on the match on our live blog. Do follow our coverage of the remainder of IPL 2019 which is now in its final week. 


    For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Suryakumar Yadav, MoM: "It was very important for one of the top three to bat till the end as the pitch was slow. After first innings I saw what happened, not too many players were able to hit the shots in the air. So I wanted to play down the ground, pick singles and doubles. We had a chat that someone from the top has to be there till 10-15 overs, so I had the same thing in the mind."

    Full Scorecard

  • Suryakumar Yadav is the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 71

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain: It was a great effort. Great feeling to know what we will be playing the finals. Three good days when we can just switch off, and think about the finals later. At the end of the day, we had to play good cricket. I knew we had the bowlers to restrict them, and we had the batters to do the job. I knew we had to restrict them to a score as low as possible. Bowlers exploited the conditions really well, and that's what I was expecting. I thought Jayant with his height and the way he bowls can extract a lot from the pitch. Those three (CSK top order) were quite important, and we knew MS was going to be crucial towards the end. We had plans for everything. Everything has to fall in place, and it did fall in the end. (Suryakumar) He's probably one of our best batsmen against spinners. We knew the spin threat CSK will pose will be a huge factor. He uses the pace really well. His shots behind the wicket on a spinning pitch are not easy shots. Perfect pitch for him to come good. (On success at Chennai) We've got the right squad. We have the balance that we need to play on that kind of a pitch. We have the batters who are very confident of what they want to execute. That's the reason why we have had some success in Chennai. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma has won each of his seven IPL matches against CSK at Chennai.

    Full Scorecard

  • MS Dhoni: "Somebody has to lose. Things really didn't go our way, especially batting. At home, we had to assess the conditions, we have played 6 to 7 games already, that's the home advantage. We needed to know how the pitch behaves. Those were the things we didn't do well. These are the best batsmen we have got, it looks like we are are batting well, but at times, they pull off shots that shouldn't be played. These are the players who we have banked on, they have the experience and they should know to assess the conditions better. I think we were a bit unlucky at times, some balls dropped right in the middle, we perhaps had to bowl slightly away from the batsmen. It isn't good to lose games at such times, but it is good that we finished in the top-two, that gives us another chance in Vizag."

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MI are the only team now to beat CSK in four consecutive IPL matches.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Mumbai Indians playing an IPL final:

    2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18.3 overs,Mumbai Indians 132/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 71 , Hardik Pandya 13)

    Mumbai Indians win by six wickets and are the first team in IPL 2019 to enter the final!

    Suryakumar collects the winning run, guiding the ball towards square-leg for a single off the third delivery of the penultimate over! He remains unbeaten on 71 off 54 balls, as Mumbai win with nine balls to spare!

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Scooped away towards fine leg by Suryakumar, who moves to 70 with the shot! Mumbai need just one more run to win now! MI 131/4

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 126/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 66 , Hardik Pandya 12)

    Jadeja bowls out a rapid final over, conceding just one off it as Suryakumar isn't willing to take any risk after Pandya collects a single off the first ball. MI need 6 to win off 12 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    MI can do it in singles now. This has been a high quality chase from the league toppers. Barring the minor blips against Tahir in one over, they never seemed in any discomfort or rush, and still managed to stay ahead of the game at all times. This is looking like another win for Mumbai's planning against CSK's spontaneity. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 125/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 66 , Hardik Pandya 11)

    Bravo returns after the timeout. Pandya collects a single at the start of the over. Surya then smacks a full toss towards wide long on, where du Plessis saves a couple of runs for his team. Single to Surya off the third. Pandya miscues a slog towards long on, where du Plessis puts in a slide, but is unable to collect it in the end. Pandya collects a double off it, and follows it up with another brace next ball. Single to Pandya off the last ball. Nine off the over. MI need 7 to win off 18 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 116/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 63 , Hardik Pandya 5)

    Tahir's on a hat-trick at the start of his final over, but Surya sees off the threat by collecting a brace and a single off the first two deliveries. Hardik gets off the mark with a boundary off the fourth over, and collects a single off the last delivery Eight off the over, with Tahir signing off with 2/33 from four, the second one his 300th T20 wicket. MI need 16 to win off 24 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Suryakumar Yadav's both fifties have came against CSK this IPL — one at Wankhede and other at Chennai today.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Slight twist in the tail as Tahir shows why he is the most successful spinner of the season. First he bamboozled Ishan Kishan with a ripping flipper then took a rerun catch against Krunal. MI are still comfortably placed. Tahir needs to pick at least one more wicket in his last over to give his team a real chance. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A confidence-boosting boundary for Hardik, who gets off the mark with a paddle sweep towards fine leg off a full delivery from Tahir. MI 115/4

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Hardik Pandya's SR of 181 in the middle-overs (7-15) - the highest among all the players.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 108/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 60 , Hardik Pandya 0)

    Surya collects a boundary at the start of the over, with Watson missing out on the chance at slip before the ball runs away to the third man fence. Surya collects a brace three balls later, followed by a single. Dot to end the over. MI need 24 to win off 30 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Dropped chance! Surya edges towards slip, Watson getting a bit of hand to the ball before it runs away to third man for a four! MI 105/4

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 101/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 53 , )

    Tahir starts his third over off with four wides. Surya then brings up his half-century off 37 deliveries with a boundary. The leg-spinner though, strikes back by removing Kishan and Krunal off successive balls. Tahir's on a hat-trick at the end of the over. MI need 31 to win off 36 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Krunal now walks  back for a golden duck, getting caught and bowled off Tahir's bowling! Chennai suddenly are back in the game! MI 101/4

    Krunal c and b Tahir 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • Well played, Suryakumar! 

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED EM! Imran Tahir gets the breakthrough, with Kishan missing the ball completely and getting his off stump knocked over! No running celebration for the leggie though! MI 101/3

    Kishan b Tahir 28(31)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Deftly guided towards the third man fence by Suryakumar Yadav, with Harbhajan giving up after giving the ball a spirited chase, as Surya brings up his half-century off 37 deliveries! Also brings up the team 100! MI 100/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 92/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 48 , Ishan Kishan 28)

    Jadeja replaces Tahir from the other end. Seven collected off his second over, including a boundary to Suryakumar off the last ball of the over. MI need 40 to win off 42 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Surya opens the face of his bat, guiding the ball past short third man to collect his seventh four! MI 92/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Yadav is obliterating CSK here with some high precision stroke play. Why Jadeja is not bowling here is anybody's guess. Bravo's best chance of picking wicket comes against batsmen in a hurry. SKY is in no rush against this target. The confidence of runs under his belt is helping him score off Tahir as well. CSK need a minor miracle to turn it from here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 85/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 43 , Ishan Kishan 27)

    Bhajji returns to the attack for his final over, this time with two slips to Kishan. The southpaw starts off with a cut towards deep extra cover, collecting a brace, and sets off for a single after guiding the ball past second slip three deliveries later. Single collected off each of the last two balls. Play held up for a bit in the middle of the over as Kishan appears to be having cramp-related issues. MI need 47 to win off 48 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 80/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 42 , Ishan Kishan 23)

    Big appeal for lbw by Tahir against Surya in the second delivery, turned down with the ball appearing to go down leg. Surya then bolsters Mumbai with back-to-back boundaries, bringing up the fifty stand in the meantime. 11 off the over. Less than run-a-ball now for the table toppers this season. MI need 52 to win off 54 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Suryakumar, as he is starting to attack Chennai's premier leggie now! Whipped away towards deep midwicket, with the man running in from long on failing to cut the ball off. MI 78/2

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Suryakumar brings up the fifty stand for the third wicket in 43 deliveries, flicking the ball towards the vacant cow corner! MI 74/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Not sure if Bravo is the right man to be bowling at this stage of the innings. CSK could have attacked with spin at both ends. Perhaps Dhoni wants to get rid of Kishan and save Jadeja for the right handers after him. But the game may already out of CSK's reach by then. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 69/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 33 , Ishan Kishan 21)

    Suryakumar collects a brace off the first delivery, and follows it up with a lovely punch through extra cover for a four. Single and a dot off the next two deliveries. Surya steers a wide yorker towards third man for a single off the fifth. Kishan collects one off the last ball to keep the strike. 10 off the over. MI need 63 to win off 60 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Driven through the gap between extra cover and mid off by Suryakumar! MI 65/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 59/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 25 , Ishan Kishan 19)

    Imran Tahir brought into the attack in the ninth over. Surya whips a flatter delivery towards deep midwicket, where the ball falls well short of the fielder and allows the batsman to collect one run. Five singles off the over, and the umpire signals the first timeout of the innings at the end of the ninth over. MI need 73 to win off 66 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 54/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 22 , Ishan Kishan 17)

    Bravo brought into the attack for the eighth over. Single collected off each of the first two deliveries. De Kock guides a slower full toss towards fine leg for a double off the third. Couple of singles and a dot off the next three deliveries. Surya and Kishan are going about business a tad cautiously at the moment. MI need 78 to win off 72 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Dwayne Bravo has picked up 28 wickets in the IPL against Mumbai Indians; the most by any player against them in the IPL. (17 matches, 17.50 average)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 48/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 20 , Ishan Kishan 13)

    Jadeja brought into the attack after powerplay, and starts off by conceding four, including a double to Suryakumar off the penultimate delivery. MI need 84 to win off 78 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Next time someone tells you a T20 doesn't have ebbs and flow, show him this game. This game is twisted and turned almost like a Test match and stands wide open at the moment with CSK getting two early wickets against a decent start from MI. The real test for MI on this pitch will be Jadeja and Tahir with the old ball. Any runs they get before those two spinners start bowling on tandem will provide the cushion to play some quiet overs in the middle. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 44/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 17 , Ishan Kishan 12)

    Kishan gets a boundary off a thick bottom edge, with the ball flying over Watson at slip before running away to the third man fence. Dhoni gets an extra slip fielder, but Kishan this time hits in the opposite direction for a maximum, clearing the midwicket fence comfortably. 11 runs off the over, with Mumbai in a somewhat similar position to that of Chennai at the same stage. MI need 88 to win off 84 balls, 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Swept and swept hard, with Kishan comfortably clearing the midwicket fence with a slog! MI 44/2

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Not the best of shot selection by Ishan Kishan, getting a bottom-edge with the ball flying over Watson at slip before running away to third man. MI 38/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 33/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 16 , Ishan Kishan 2)

    Good over for Mumbai as 11 runs are collected, including back-to-back fours to Suryakumar, who survives a dismissal scare in the second four when Vijay puts down a tough chance at mid on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Close call for Suryakumar, as he chips the ball towards mid on, where Murali Vijay gets a bit of hand on the ball, which then rolls away to long on. MI 30/2

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Chahar bowls the wrong line to Surya, and pays the price for it as the batsman guides a back-of-length delivery towards fine leg. MI 26/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 22/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 7 , Ishan Kishan 0)

    Superb second over from Harbhajan, just two singles coming off it along with the dismissal of de Kock, as Mumbai suffer a second jolt in four overs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Faf du Plessis takes a fine running catch at long off, as Harbhajan Singh strikes in his second over! De Kock goes for a lofted inside out shot over long off, where his South Africa skipper covers quite a bit of distance before collecting the catch. MI 21/2

    De Kock c du Plessis b Harbhajan 8(12)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 20/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 8 , Suryakumar Yadav 5)

    Suryakumar flicks the full delivery from Chahar at the start of the over towards Harbhajan at deep square leg, with the ball landing well short of the fielder. QDK collects his second four, this time off the fourth delivery of the over with a paddle towards fine leg. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Paddled away towards the fine leg fence by Quinton de Kock off Chahar! MI 20/1

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Suryakumar collects the winning run, guiding the ball towards square-leg for a single off the third delivery of the penultimate over! He remains unbeaten on 71 off 54 balls, as Mumbai win with nine balls to spare!

IPL 2019, Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: IPL's arguably biggest rivalry is back — this time in the Qualifier 1 — as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns for the third time this season.

Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins against their fierce rivals this season when the teams face off in Chennai tonight.

This time, the race to the Playoffs went down to the wire with MI, CSK, and Delhi Capitals (DC) all finishing with 18 points, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had to wait for the result between MI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which the former won comfortably by nine wickets.

This meant that third-placed DC plays SRH in the eliminator, where the loser gets knocked out.

CSK are in a tricky situation. After winning seven of their eight matches in the first half of the season, they only managed two wins in their last six, with their latest loss coming against KXIP.

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock has been in fine form this season. Having aggregated 492 runs so far, including four fifties. He is 106 runs ahead of Rohit Sharma (386 runs) in terms of the MI's top run-scorers list.

With CSK returning to their home turf, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be looking for big runs. Raina is in good touch, having scored fifties in each of his last two games.

 Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players listRohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar YadavKieron PollardHardik PandyaIshan Kishan(w), Krunal PandyaRahul ChaharJason BehrendorffJasprit BumrahYuvraj SinghAnmolpreet SinghAditya TareSiddhesh LadEvin LewisPankaj JaiswalAnukul RoyBen CuttingMayank MarkandeLasith MalingaMitchell McClenaghanBarinder SranRasikh SalamJayant Yadav

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players listShane WatsonFaf du PlessisSuresh RainaAmbati RayuduKedar JadhavSam Billings(w), Ravindra JadejaKarn SharmaDeepak ChaharShardul ThakurImran TahirMS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne BravoDhruv ShoreyMurali VijayN JagadeesanRuturaj GaikwadScott KuggeleijnChaitanya BishnoiHarbhajan SinghMitchell SantnerMohit SharmaKM AsifMonu Kumar

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

 

Updated Date: May 07, 2019

Tags : #Chennai Super Kings #Cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 CSK #IPL 2019 CSK vs MI Qualifier 1 #IPL 2019 MI #IPL 2019 MI vs CSK #IPL 2019 MI vs CSK Qualifier 1 #ipl 2019 qualifier #IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 #ipl qualifier match #MI vs CSK #MS Dhoni #Mumbai Indians #Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings #Rohit Sharma #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all