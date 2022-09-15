MI Cape Town announces coaching team; Simon Katich appointed as head coach, Hashim Amla to be batting coach

Mumbai Indians franchise announced the coaching staff for its SA20 team MI Cape Town on Thursday, ahead of the auctions scheduled to be held on 19 September.

Former Australia batter Simon Katich has been appointed as the head coach for the team, whereas South African legend Hashim Amla has been appointed as the batting coach.

While Amla will be largely new to the role, Katich has coaching experience with Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at different times in the Indian Premier League.

“It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills, and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages the local talent and has MI core values at its heart,” Katich said in a MI statement.

Amla as well, expressed his excitement to join the franchise. “I’m thrilled to take up this assignment with MI Cape town. Big thanks to MI owners, management, and my manager for facilitating this so smoothly. From everything they have planned it looks like it’s going to be an amazing platform that will attract our local talent. Bringing my experience as a player and mentor I am excited to help MI Cape Town players bring the best out of themselves and also make SA cricket stronger”

The duo will also be joined by current MI fielding coach James Pamment who will continue his role with the new team.

Besides, former South Africa all-rounder Robin Peterson will take up the role of General Manager for the squad. Peterson has been a part of the MI Squad in the past. Both Peterson and Pamment will be beneficial to extend the Mumbai Indians’ policies to a newer region.

WELCOME, COACH KATICH! 🙌 We are eXXcited to announce that Simon Katich has joined the #OneFamily and will be the Head Coach of MI Cape Town! 💙 Read more here: https://t.co/36VSv8n7F0 #OneFamily #MICapeTown #SA20 @SA20_League pic.twitter.com/BFBigOjVvv — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) September 15, 2022



Akash Ambani, the chairman of the franchise said, “I’m happy to welcome Simon and Hashim on the MI Cape Town coaching team. Together with James and Robin, we’ll be a team that will grow the MI brand of cricket in South Africa and bring to this cricket-loving country the values and ethos MI stands for.”

MI Cape Town has signed five players ahead of the auctions as per the SA20 regulations – Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brewis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone.

