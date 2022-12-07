Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
'Another champion performance': Twitter salutes Mehidy Hasan after valiant hundred in 2nd IND vs BAN ODI

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's valiant knock of 100 not out off 83 balls helped Bangladesh score 271/7 vs India in the second ODI.

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored hundred runs raises his bat as he walks with Nasum Ahmed, during the second ODI vs India. AP

For the second consecutive game, Mehidy Hasan Miraz emerged as the batting star for Bangladesh as he scored his maiden ODI ton to help the hosts score 271/7 in the second ODI against India on Wednesday.

Mehidy’s valiant knock of 100 not out off 83 balls was the biggest reason for Bangladesh posting a total of over 250 as Indian bowlers had the hosts reduced to 69/6 at one stage. Mehidy then stitched a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah, who scored 77 off 96, to help Bangladesh go into the break with a solid total on the board.

In fact, Mehidy is only the second player in ODIs after Ireland’s Simi Singh to score a hundred batting at No 8 or lower spot.

In the first ODI, Mehidy had scored 38 not out off 39 and made 51 together with Mustafizur Rahman to help Bangladesh secure an incredible one-wicket win after they were down to 136/9 in the chase of a 187-run target.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to another Mehidy Hasan heroics.

Updated Date: December 07, 2022 16:25:18 IST

