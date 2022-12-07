For the second consecutive game, Mehidy Hasan Miraz emerged as the batting star for Bangladesh as he scored his maiden ODI ton to help the hosts score 271/7 in the second ODI against India on Wednesday.

Mehidy’s valiant knock of 100 not out off 83 balls was the biggest reason for Bangladesh posting a total of over 250 as Indian bowlers had the hosts reduced to 69/6 at one stage. Mehidy then stitched a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah, who scored 77 off 96, to help Bangladesh go into the break with a solid total on the board.

In fact, Mehidy is only the second player in ODIs after Ireland’s Simi Singh to score a hundred batting at No 8 or lower spot.

In the first ODI, Mehidy had scored 38 not out off 39 and made 51 together with Mustafizur Rahman to help Bangladesh secure an incredible one-wicket win after they were down to 136/9 in the chase of a 187-run target.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to another Mehidy Hasan heroics.

69-6 to 271-7 is a special effort. These could be two career changing games for Mehidy Hasan Miraz. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 7, 2022

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is having a time with his bat👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 7, 2022

Stellar comeback by Bangladesh. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has done it twice in two consecutive games now…of course, this time there was Mahmadullah too. India will have to bat out of their skins to equalise the series…271 is a huge total on this surface #BanvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 7, 2022

Mehidy Hasan Miraz – take a bow! Terrific hundred – his first in ODIs. Came when Bangladesh were under pressure. Six years back he was the Player of the Tournament in the U-19 WC held in Bangladesh. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 7, 2022

Mehidy Hasan. Remember the name. What a player he is. Scored century. — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 7, 2022

Mehidy smashed hundred from just 83 balls against India when the team was 69 for 6. pic.twitter.com/D9DnPf2ulH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 7, 2022

Bangladesh were badly struggling at 69/6 at one stage, from there on Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah put on a show, Mehidy scored a magnificent hundred and took Bangladesh to 271/7. pic.twitter.com/VQezHoAPjo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2022

