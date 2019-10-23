First Cricket
Meet BCCI's new team: President Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and others

Here's a quick look at BCCI's new team led by Sourav Ganguly that includes Jay Shah and Arun Singh Dhumal

Press Trust of India, Oct 23, 2019 18:20:36 IST

Mumbai: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly needs no introduction but the four other office-bearers who were elected unopposed here on Wednesday do.

Following is the synopsis of their journey in cricket administration.

Jay Shah, secretary: The 31-year-old is the youngest office-bearer in the BCCI. Jay, who is Home Minister Amit Shah's son, has been with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) since 2009. He was elected GCA joint-secretary in September 2013.

Arun Singh Dhumal, treasurer: He too hails from a political family with his elder brother Anurag Thakur currently being a Minister of State (Finance and Corporate affairs). Thakur was removed as BCCI president in January 2017. Dhumal, 44, served as vice-president of Himachal cricket body, HPCA between 2012 and 2015 when Thakur was its president. Dhumal also led a three-member ad-hoc committee which was formed to run HPCA in the wake of Lodha panel recommendations to reform Indian cricket. He also has the experience of representing HPCA in the BCCI.

Jayesh George, joint secretary: The 50-year-old has years of experience in cricket administration, having been part of Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) as its secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and most recently the president. He has been part of the KCA since 2005.

Mahim Verma, vice-president: His father PC Verma has served as secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU). Mahim, 45, himself was CAU's joint-secretary for 10 years until September when he was elected the association's secretary, soon after the body got BCCI's recognition.

Oct 23, 2019

