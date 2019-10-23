Meet BCCI's new team: President Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and others
Here's a quick look at BCCI's new team led by Sourav Ganguly that includes Jay Shah and Arun Singh Dhumal
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN Vs SIN Live Now
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs IRE Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Match Abandoned
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NIG Vs OMA Oman beat Nigeria by 7 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs NAM Namibia beat Bermuda by 6 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs JER Jersey beat United Arab Emirates by 35 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs SIN Netherlands beat Singapore by 5 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs PNG - Oct 24th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs JER - Oct 23rd, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE vs NIG - Oct 24th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Facebook-WhatsApp case in SC: Mass surveillance possibilities can increase with creation of national decryption agency
-
Infosys row: SEBI starts probe against IT-company over whistleblower charges, corporate governance lapses
-
Ahead of Maharashtra poll results, state revenue minister Sanjay Rathod says farm loan waiver was counter-productive, blames nationalised banks
-
Ace cueist Pankaj Advani talks mental conditioning for billiards, reveals plans for grassroots initiative and 'cue schools'
-
Modern Love review: Amazon Prime series is a celebration of romance — big, small, complex and polarising
-
Telangana bus strike: TSRTC unions deny KCR's claim that they have withdrawn demand to merge corporation with state govt
-
Jagmeet Singh set to play kingmaker as Justin Trudeau fails to get majority in Canada: Rise of pro-Khalistani leader Sikh leader may make India edgy
-
Livelihoods of Pakistan fishing communities along the Indus dry up with the river
-
The Queer Take: In making themselves devoid of the sexual, safe spaces are inherently limited
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Mumbai: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly needs no introduction but the four other office-bearers who were elected unopposed here on Wednesday do.
Following is the synopsis of their journey in cricket administration.
Jay Shah, secretary: The 31-year-old is the youngest office-bearer in the BCCI. Jay, who is Home Minister Amit Shah's son, has been with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) since 2009. He was elected GCA joint-secretary in September 2013.
Arun Singh Dhumal, treasurer: He too hails from a political family with his elder brother Anurag Thakur currently being a Minister of State (Finance and Corporate affairs). Thakur was removed as BCCI president in January 2017. Dhumal, 44, served as vice-president of Himachal cricket body, HPCA between 2012 and 2015 when Thakur was its president. Dhumal also led a three-member ad-hoc committee which was formed to run HPCA in the wake of Lodha panel recommendations to reform Indian cricket. He also has the experience of representing HPCA in the BCCI.
Jayesh George, joint secretary: The 50-year-old has years of experience in cricket administration, having been part of Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) as its secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and most recently the president. He has been part of the KCA since 2005.
Mahim Verma, vice-president: His father PC Verma has served as secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU). Mahim, 45, himself was CAU's joint-secretary for 10 years until September when he was elected the association's secretary, soon after the body got BCCI's recognition.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2019 18:20:36 IST
Also See
CoA reign set to end with Sourav Ganguly taking over as 39th BCCI president
Conflict of interest looms large over Sourav Ganguly as former India captain pads up for new innings
Virat Kohli says BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly is yet to speak to him over MS Dhoni's international future