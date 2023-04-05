Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Five Indian cricketers including MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh get honorary MCC lifetime membership

Cricket

Five Indian cricketers including MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh get honorary MCC lifetime membership

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have been inducted.

Five Indian cricketers including MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh get honorary MCC lifetime membership

File image of former India captain MS Dhoni. AFP

The iconic Marylebone Cricket Club, owner of the famous Lord’s cricket stadium in England, has revealed the names of its latest members on whom the club has bestowed honorary life membership.

The historic club, reputed to have framed the rules of the game of cricket, gives honorary membership to the finest men and women who have contributed to the game.

The members’ list has five names from India. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have been inducted.

The list has 17 former cricketers from across the world.

Complete list of newest members: Merissa Aguilleira (West Indies), MS Dhoni (India), Jhulan Goswami (India), Jenny Gunn (England), Muhammad Hafeez (Pakistan), Rachael Haynes (Australia), Laura Marsh (England), Eoin Morgan (England), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh), Kevin Pietersen (England), Suresh Raina (India), Mithali Raj (India), Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand), Yuvraj Singh (India), Anya Shrubsole (England), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

April 05, 2023

