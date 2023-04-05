The iconic Marylebone Cricket Club, owner of the famous Lord’s cricket stadium in England, has revealed the names of its latest members on whom the club has bestowed honorary life membership.

The historic club, reputed to have framed the rules of the game of cricket, gives honorary membership to the finest men and women who have contributed to the game.

The members’ list has five names from India. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have been inducted.

Representing 🇮🇳 👏 Congratulations to these @BCCI greats, who have been awarded as Honorary Life Members of MCC.#CricketTwitter — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) April 5, 2023

The list has 17 former cricketers from across the world.

👏 MCC awards Honorary Life Membership of the Club to some of the world’s finest cricketers. We can now reveal the names of the latest men and women to have been bestowed with this privilege ⤵️#CricketTwitter — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) April 5, 2023

Complete list of newest members: Merissa Aguilleira (West Indies), MS Dhoni (India), Jhulan Goswami (India), Jenny Gunn (England), Muhammad Hafeez (Pakistan), Rachael Haynes (Australia), Laura Marsh (England), Eoin Morgan (England), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh), Kevin Pietersen (England), Suresh Raina (India), Mithali Raj (India), Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand), Yuvraj Singh (India), Anya Shrubsole (England), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

