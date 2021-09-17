Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'Massive setback for Pak cricket,' Twitter reacts to New Zealand's withdrawal from Pakistan tour over security concerns

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 17th, 2021
  • 18:04:09 IST

New Zealand on Friday cancelled a series of one-day cricket internationals against Pakistan over security concerns just minutes after the first match was due to start.

"New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

New Zealand Cricket also announced the cancellation in an official statement on its website.

The Kiwis were due to play three one-day internationals followed by five Twenty20 matches — their first in Pakistan since 2003.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the story:

Pakistan's cricketers expressed their disappointment

New Zealand's sudden withdrawal did not go down well

A few pointed out Pakistan's recent successes at hosting tournaments

The consequences of this decision on the future of Pakistan cricket was also discussed

Updated Date: September 17, 2021 18:04:09 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Australia Test captain Tim Paine to undergo neck surgery as Ashes loom
First Cricket News

Australia Test captain Tim Paine to undergo neck surgery as Ashes loom

The 36-year-old revealed on Monday that he had been suffering pain in his neck and left arm due to a bulging disc which hampered his ability to train at full intensity.

Highlights, Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I at Magheramason: Visitors win final match of series by 5 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I at Magheramason: Visitors win final match of series by 5 runs

Check out LIVE cricket score from the fifth T20I between Ireland and Zimbabwe at Magheramason.

No DRS during Pakistan's upcoming limited overs series against New Zealand
First Cricket News

No DRS during Pakistan's upcoming limited overs series against New Zealand

Member Boards can only have DRS technology providers who are approved by the International Cricket Council, one source said.