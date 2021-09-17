'Massive setback for Pak cricket,' Twitter reacts to New Zealand's withdrawal from Pakistan tour over security concerns

New Zealand on Friday cancelled a series of one-day cricket internationals against Pakistan over security concerns just minutes after the first match was due to start.

"New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

New Zealand Cricket also announced the cancellation in an official statement on its website.

The Kiwis were due to play three one-day internationals followed by five Twenty20 matches — their first in Pakistan since 2003.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the story:

Pakistan's cricketers expressed their disappointment

Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad! — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 17, 2021

It is making me more sad thinking about how upset our fans must be after receiving this news. To the world, I want to repeat our country is safe for cricket. To our fans, We the Pakistan team promise we will turn these sad feelings into happy ones In Shaa Allah 💪🏻

🇵🇰 Zindabad — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 17, 2021

The security situation in Pakistan is great and satisfactory. Extraordinary security has been provided to the New Zealand team. After complete assurance and satisfaction, Call for this last minute withdrawal of the series by NZ is so sad. Sorry to our cricket fans 😞 #PAKvNZ — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) September 17, 2021

Wish I had words to describe my disappointment. We not only have the best security force in the world but many foreign teams have successfully & peacefully completed their cricket tours in Pakistan. Can feel for the cricket lovers in Pakistan & around the world. #PakistanZindabad — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 17, 2021

New Zealand's sudden withdrawal did not go down well

Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 17, 2021

Heartbreaking news...New Zealand could have used another reason.. Security isn't a reason because Pakistan has one of the best Security base in the world #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/NP7FyGvBv6 — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) September 17, 2021

A few pointed out Pakistan's recent successes at hosting tournaments

Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues.Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan ☹️ — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) September 17, 2021

Sri Lanka played all 3 formats in Pakistan. South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh & Zimbabwe played in Pakistan. Many Int'l cricketers played for World XI & PSL in Pakistan, including New Zealand cricketers. All these were possible only because Pakistan safe for cricket. #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) September 17, 2021

The consequences of this decision on the future of Pakistan cricket was also discussed

NZ players flying home asap following security alert issued by their government. Massive setback for Pak cricket as this will certainly imperil future tours by other countries — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 17, 2021

NZ just killed Pakistan cricket 😡😡 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021