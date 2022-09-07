Man furiously slammed for abusing Arshdeep Singh after India's Asia Cup match vs Sri Lanka match, watch

Team India’s performance has been disastrous in the Asia Cup Super 4 round. First, they endured a disappointing 5-wicket defeat against Pakistan on Sunday. Then the lower-order collapse against Sri Lanka on Tuesday all but concluded the Asia Cup journey of the defending champions. Still, young pacer Arshdeep Singh has been bearing the brunt from the Indian fans for his dropped catch on Sunday’s mega match. After Tuesday’s game, when Singh was boarding the team bus, an unidentified man threw some derogatory remarks to the 23-year-old. However, the incident caught the attention of sports journalist Vimal Kumar who was also present there. Kumar went on to slam the man for abusing an Indian cricketer like that.

The entire incident was recorded and has widely surfaced on the internet. While the team has been going through a tough period, fans are asked to stand by the side instead of mocking them for the defeats. Amid the scenario, this kind of behaviour seemed unacceptable to a large part of cricket enthusiasts across the country.



Coming to the video, the expression of Arshdeep Singh made it evident that the snide remark caught his ears. While getting on the bus, he took a small halt and turned to give an irritated look at the individual before moving toward the rear of the vehicle. The Indian fan was shown on camera grinning sheepishly. However, that was quickly erased when Kumar called him out for his comments and gave him a proper rebuke. After some moments, the guy was forced to apologise before security personnel cleared a path for the bus to leave the stadium.

Similar circumstances occurred on Tuesday when Arshdeep was required to defend 7 runs off the last over against Sri Lanka but was unable to take India home. He nearly brought the match to the very last ball before the Islanders kept their composure to earn their second victory of the Asia Cup Super Four. India will play their last Super Four match on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium against Afghanistan.

