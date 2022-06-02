Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Lasith Malinga named Sri Lanka 'bowling strategy coach'

Colombo: Sri Lanka named fast-bowling legend Lasith Malinga their "bowling strategy coach" on Thursday for the eight one-day matches against Australia starting next week.

Sri Lanka Cricket said the 38-year-old's expertise and experience would be crucial for the three T20 matches and five one-day internationals to be played in Colombo and Kandy.

File image of Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga. AP

File image of Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga. AP

"(He) will support Sri Lanka's bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans," the board said.

"Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga's vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this all-important series."

Malinga ended his ODI career in July 2019 and played his last T20 in March 2020.

He took 338 ODI wickets and 107 in the T20 format, in addition to 101 Test wickets.

The Australian team arrived in Colombo on Wednesday night for an all-format series against Sri Lanka, the first in six years.

They will also play two Tests, both in Galle.

Schedule:

First T20 - June 7, Colombo

Second T20 - June 8, Colombo

Third T20 - June 11, Kandy

First ODI - June 14, Kandy

Second ODI - June 16, Kandy

Third ODI - June 19, Colombo

Fourth ODI - June 21, Colombo

Fifth ODI - June 24, Colombo

First Test - June 29, Galle

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 02, 2022 23:50:26 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: SLC vows to play third T20 match in Lahore despite top players pulling out
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: SLC vows to play third T20 match in Lahore despite top players pulling out

The Twenty20 final in Lahore will be the first time a Sri Lanka squad has played in Pakistan since gunmen staged a deadly assault on their team bus in March 2009.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Visitors' sports minister set to accompany national team for T20I in Lahore
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Visitors' sports minister set to accompany national team for T20I in Lahore

Sri Lanka's Sports Minister said he would join the national cricket team on their first match in Pakistan since gunmen attacked their team bus in Lahore eight years ago.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Board eases Danushka Gunathilaka's ban; all-rounder set to play T20 series
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Board eases Danushka Gunathilaka's ban; all-rounder set to play T20 series

The board's decision clears Gunathilaka to play in the three-match T20 series in the United Arab Emirates, though the final squad of 15 will not be announced until Friday.