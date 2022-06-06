Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Mahendra Singh Dhoni to be shareholder in drone startup Garuda Aerospace

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has joined drone startup Garuda Aerospace as its brand ambassador. He will also be one of its shareholders.

About his association with Garuda, former captain of the Indian cricket team Dhoni said, "I’m happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witness their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer.”

MS Dhoni

File image of MS Dhoni. Image: Sportzpics

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace is ecstatic about the development.

"I've always been an Ardent Admirer of Mahi Bhai & to have him as a part of the Garuda Aerospace family is honestly a dream come true," said Agnishwar.

He added: "Mahi Bhai is the epitome of Dedication & I firmly believe that having Captain Cool on our Cap table adds tremendous value which will motivate our team to perform better.”

"Garuda Aerospace has been a pioneer in the Indian Drone Ecosystem & is firmly on the path to become India's 1st ever Drone Unicorn Start-up" concluded Agnishwar Jayaprakash.

Equipped with 300 drones & 500 pilots operating in 26 cities, Garuda Aerospace drone manufacturing facilities were recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

June 06, 2022

