IPL 2023 LSG vs SRH Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aiming to collect their first points of IPL 2023 when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Lucknow too are heading into Friday’s fixture on the back of a defeat, suffering a narrow 12-run loss against Chennai Super Kings on Monday after winning their opening encounter against Delhi Capitals by a massive 50 runs.

The Sunrisers began their campaign with a disastrous defeat against the Rajasthan Royals on home turf, conceding a 200-plus total against the 2022 runners-up and managing just 131/9 in reply.

What will boost their hopes in their second match of the tournament, however, will be the availability of their South African contingent with designated skipper Aiden Markram as well as seamer Marco Jansen and wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen linking up with the squad missing out on the opening game due to an ODI series against Netherlands back home.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Harry Brook, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy.

Time: 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

