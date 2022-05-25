LSG vs RCB, Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator: After a roller-coaster journey in the league stage, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore need to take fresh guard when they lock horns against one another in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
Despite having a well-balanced squad, Lucknow Super Giants will be disappointed that they were not able to make it to the playoffs as the top 2 team. However, they come into this match on the back of an impressive win and KL Rahul and team would want to be at their best against a confident Royal Challengers Bangalore.
On the other hand, RCB made it to the playoffs after a nervy wait as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals and now, they would not want to make any more mistakes in this crunch match as even a minor slip could lead to their exit from the tournament.
Ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match, here is everything you need to know:
LSG vs RCB Telecast
Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter.
LSG vs RCB Live Streaming
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
LSG vs RCB Match Details
The LSG vs RCB match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday, 25 May at 7:30 PM IST.
LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell
Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
Batsmen: KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder
Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan
LSG vs RCB Probable XIs:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
