LSG vs RCB, Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator: After a roller-coaster journey in the league stage, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore need to take fresh guard when they lock horns against one another in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Despite having a well-balanced squad, Lucknow Super Giants will be disappointed that they were not able to make it to the playoffs as the top 2 team. However, they come into this match on the back of an impressive win and KL Rahul and team would want to be at their best against a confident Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, RCB made it to the playoffs after a nervy wait as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals and now, they would not want to make any more mistakes in this crunch match as even a minor slip could lead to their exit from the tournament.

Ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match, here is everything you need to know:

LSG vs RCB Telecast

Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter.

LSG vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LSG vs RCB Match Details

The LSG vs RCB match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday, 25 May at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan

LSG vs RCB Probable XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

