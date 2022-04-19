IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

It is going to be KL Rahul vs Virat Kohli when Lucknow Super Giants meet Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, 19 April. Lucknow Super Giants, who come into this match sitting second on the points table, have notched up a rather convincing 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in their last game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, too, have been in good form this season. Faf du Plessis-led outfit bounced back in style to notch up a win against the Delhi Capitals. Both these sides have momentum in their favour and this match promises to be an interesting affair.

While KL Rahul smashed a century for the Lucknow Super Giants against the Mumbai Indians, Dinesh Karthik continues to dominate the league for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here is everything you need to know:

LSG vs RCB Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter.

LSG vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LSG vs RCB Match Details

The LSG vs RCB match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, 19 April, at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood

LSG vs RCB Probable XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

