LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Both these sides suffered defeats in their first games and will now aim to get their combinations, planning and strategies in order for this clash. While the KL Rahul-led LSG went down to Gujarat Titans, Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK were comprehensively beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders.

In their last game, Lucknow had a number of positives despite the loss to Gujarat Titans. Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni were brilliant in the middle order and the bowling department has sparks in Dushmantha Chameera and Ravi Bishnoi.

CSK, on the other hand, were restricted to 131 against KKR. Only MS Dhoni rolled back the years with a brilliant half-century and Dwayne Bravo was amongst the wickets. The other players need to step up in this game against LSG.

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, here is everything you need to know:

LSG vs CSK Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings encounter.

LSG vs CSK Live Streaming

The match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LSG vs CSK Match Details

The LSG vs CSK match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, March 31, at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne

LSG vs CSK Probable XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.