Following Wednesday’s epic showdown between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023’s first qualifier, the team’s Twitter admins were forced to block words like ‘mango’, ‘mangoes’, ‘sweet’, and ‘Aam’ on Twitter. Reason? The relentless trolling that the squad’s bowler Naveen-ul-Haq had to face after LSG’s exit from the competition.

The somewhat-good natured ribbing came as a result of Naveen-ul-Haq’s own trolling – whenever Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to perform well in the tournament the Afghani bowler would put posts of mangoes across his social media. However, when LSG was bowled out at 101 in their chase against MI, fans were quick to make Naveen have a taste of his own medicine.

“Issued in our interest,” LSG captioned a post on Twitter showing a screenshot of muted words on Twitter. This list of words includes ‘mango’, ‘mangoes’, ‘sweet’, ‘aam’, and ‘[mango emoji]’.

Mangoes and Naveen-ul-Haq were both briefly trending on Twitter as thousands of posts jumped on the trend.

Despite the trolling, Naveen gave a solid performance in the match. Picking up 4 wickets across 4 overs bowled, Naveen only gave away 38 runs. He picked up wickets of Rohit Sharma (11), Cameron Green (41), Suryakumar Yadav (33), and Tilak Varma (26), folding up MI to 182/8 in 20 overs. However, in no small part to MI bowlers including a vicious spell by Akash Madhwal, LSG themselves were dismissed by 101 runs.

LSG and Naveen may have a chance to redeem themselves next season of IPL even as their run in the current season came to an end. The 2023 IPL was the debut season for Naveen, where he played in 8 matches, taking 11 wickets with an economy of 7.82.

“This ended badly, but our #IPL2023 season been one hell of a ride full of some incredible moments. Two playoffs in two seasons, and we’ll go back and return stronger next season. Thank you for your love, and your support in the most trying of times,” LSG stated on Twitter.

