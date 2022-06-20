‘Luckily he remembered his job’: Twitter goes bonkers as Kumar Dharmasena going for 'catch' in SL-AUS ODI goes viral

A superb ton by Pathum Nissanka saw Sri Lanka beat Australia quite convincingly in the third ODI in Colombo to take a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series. Earlier in the day, Australia's middle order negotiated Sri Lanka’s spin heavy attack and posted 291-6 after being invited to bat first.

Glenn Maxwell looked the most assured with his attacking strokeplay as he smashed 33 off 18 before being dismissed by Jefferey Vandersay. Travis Head remained firm at the other hand as he ended with 70 not out in 65 deliveries, while Cameron Green stayed unbeaten on 15.

There was another talking point during Australia’s innings. Alex Carey flicked a ball towards square leg where umpire Kumar Dharmasena was standing. Dharmasena, who has been a player for Sri Lanka in the 90s, acted on his reflexes and looked as if he was going for the catch. However, after giving all the inclination of going after the catch, the 51-year-old let the ball go on its own way and did not intervene.

The video of Dharmasena attempting a catch has gone viral. Cricket Australia shared the image with a hilarious caption, "Catch! Umpire Kumar Dharmasena looks like he wants to get into the action... Thankfully he didn't."

In response, a superb maiden ODI century from Pathum Nissanka and an excellent innings from Kusal Mendis, that was cut short when he retired hurt with a cramp, saw Sri Lanka chase the target down with relative ease and go 2-1 up with two games remaining. Nissanka and Mendis added 170 for the second wicket, but it had to be cut short as Mendis was not able to walk.

There was some muddle in the middle order, but Charith Asalanka saw Sri Lanka home.

