LSG vs SRH Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch the IPL match live? 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are gearing up to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their forthcoming fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The highly anticipated 20-over battle is slated to be held on 7 April at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Super Giants started off their campaign on a positive note, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 50 runs. But they failed to replicate the performance in the subsequent fixture, in which they fell short of Chennai Super Kings (CSK, losing the match by 12 runs. With two points, the KL Rahul-led side is now fifth in the league table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, endured a massive 72-run defeat in the season opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Stepping on to chase a mammoth 204-run target, their top order failed to negotiate the lethal bowling attack of Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal. Abdul Samad, who came in as an impact player, turned out to be their standout batter. The 21-year-old all-rounder scored 32 runs off 32 deliveries. Among others, Mayank Agarwal only managed to cross the 20-run mark, scoring 27 in 23 balls.

Head-to-Head Records:

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have previously faced each other once in the IPL 2022. The Lucknow brigade won the match by 12 runs.

Weather Report:

The weather at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is predicted to be sunny on Friday. There is no probability of rain playing a spoilsport during the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The wind speed is expected to be around 10-22 km/h during the 20-over game. The temperature could hover around 20 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius and the humidity is expected to be around 30-36 per cent.

Ahead of Friday’s IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on 7 April, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Full Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.

