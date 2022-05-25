LSG vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator: The form of Virat Kohli will once again be the key as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. The former captain of RCB looked at this best in the last league match and this should give the side a lot of confidence. Faf du Plessis has historically performed in knockout matches and the consistency of Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik should hold RCB in good shape.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will still be kicking themselves for not finishing in the top two, but they now need to take fresh guard as any further slip-ups will see them being knocked out of the tournament. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock hold a lot of responsibility going into this match as they need to provide a platform for a slightly undercooked middle-order.

As far as the bowling is concerned, both sides look fairly well-balanced, but the scales tip is in RCB’s favour because they have experience in their ranks. Josh Hazlewood has been excellent in the powerplay and Wanindu Hasaranga has dominated the middle phase. However, Lucknow too have an excellent attack. Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan have stood out as the best young bowlers of this season, and Ravi Bishnoi and Jason Holder have chipped in all season with wickets.

With the venue being changed for the playoffs, it will be interesting to see the nature of wickets at the Eden Gardens. It has been raining a lot in Kolkata and this could see the surface offering some assistance to the pacers, but over the years, spinners too have found a lot of joy here. How the batters adjust could well be the deciding factor between the sides.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

