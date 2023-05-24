Preview: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

While the winner plays Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 on Friday, the loser stands eliminated.

Mumbai Indians secured their IPL playoffs berth in dramatic fashion. While Cameron Green’s maiden IPL century had helped MI beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last league match on Sunday, Rohit Sharma and Co had to wait till the outcome of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans to confirm their place in the playoffs.

For LSG, meanwhile, it has been a roller-coaster of sorts in IPL 2023 so far. They started with three wins out of their first four matches, but midway through the league stage, on 1 May, they lost skipper KL Rahul to a thigh injury while he was fielding in their game against RCB. LSG eventually went onto lose the game against RCB by 18 runs and their next match against CSK was washed out due to rain.

While a 56-run defeat to GT in the match that followed put LSG in a precarious position, they fought back hard in their next three matches, clinching wins over SRH, MI and KKR, the last of those which came by just one run.

For Lucknow, West Indians Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran have been their best batters this season so far, as has been Marcus Stoinis. The trio have shared nine fifties between them and all have more than 350 runs in their belt.

MI began with defeats to RCB and CSK in their first two games, but Suryakumar Yadav finding his form back and the rise of stars like Nehal Wadhera and Cameron Green have contributed to the five-time champions reaching the playoffs.

LSG will look to go one better, after they had suffered defeat at the hands of RCB in the Eliminator last season. However, a resurgent MI stand in their way.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Mohsin Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cam Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, N Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav

