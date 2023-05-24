Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • LSG vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI knock LSG out of tournament

LSG vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI knock LSG out of tournament

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Akash Madhwal finishes with excellent figures of 5/5 as Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs. LSG are knocked out, while MI setup Qualifier 2 against GT.

LSG vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI knock LSG out of tournament

Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants and Rohit Sharma(c) of Mumbai Indians at the toss during the Eliminator match of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 24th May 2023 Photo by: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS for IPL

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 24 May, 2023

24 May, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

182/8 (20.0 ov)

Eliminator
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

101/10 (16.3 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs

Live Blog
23:41 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this game. We're nearing towards the end of IPL 2023, with just two games to go. Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedamad on Friday, but who will join Chennai Super Kings in Sunday's final? We will be back with coverage of that. Until then, this is Vishnu signing off. Goodbye!

23:23 (IST)
wkt

GAME OVER! And in a perfect fashion! Akash Madhwal, who was unheard of before this IPL season, is making waves towards the end of the tournament this season. He had picked up three wickets against GT a couple of weeks back, and now finishes with figures of 5/5 in a playoff game. Simply scintillating from the 29-year-old. 

Mohsin Khan is the last to depart, who is cleaned up by Akash. MI beat LSG by 81 runs, to setup the Qualifer 2 clash against GT in Ahmedabad on Friday. 

23:10 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Third LSG run-out this match already. The Lucknow team management won't be happy with this. Deepak Hooda is the latest to make the long walk back after a terrible mix-up with Naveen-ul-Haq. Hooda run out (Green/Akash Madhwal/Rohit) 15

23:07 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Four wickets for Akash Madhwal! This time he removes Ravi Bishnoi for 3, caught by Jordan at long-on.  Ravi Bishnoi c Jordan b Akash Madhwal 3

22:58 (IST)
wkt

OUT! What is happening out there in the middle? Everything is going wrong for LSG. Krishnappa Gowtham falls victim to a run-out. It's a direct hit at the keeper's end, with Rohit at cover collecting the ball and aiming the ball successfully towards the off-stump. Gowtham run out (Rohit) 2

22:53 (IST)
wkt

OUT! A terrible mix-up between Stoinis and Deepak Hooda, and while the duo completed their first run, both batters eventually ran into each other, and Stoinis, looking to make his way back towards the strikers' end, fell well short of safety, courtesy a fine throw from Tim David at long-on. Stoinis run out (Tim David/Ishan Kishan) 40

22:41 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Wow! What a game this is turning out to be for Akash. Two wickets in two balls, this time, he removes the LSG dangerman Nicholas Pooran. Edged and caught by Kishan. Pooran c Ishan Kishan b Akash Madhwal 0

22:39 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Akash Madhwal is a man in form! Ayush Badoni is cleaned up by the right-arm pacer. Ayush Badoni b Akash Madhwal 1

22:33 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Chawla breaks the Stoinis-Krunal partnership with the dismissal of the LSG skipper. Caught by Tim David at long-on.  Krunal Pandya c Tim David b Chawla 8

22:22 (IST)

After 7 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 65/2 ( Krunal Pandya (C) 7 , Marcus Stoinis 33)

Powerplay is complete. Piyush Chawla is into the attack for the first time tonight. Stoinis collects a boundary, with Green at deep point running and diving to his left to save the boundary. Replays show that Green has pulled the ball back inside, but after several replays, the third umpire rules in favour of Stoinis. Green is however displeased with the verdict. Probably the foot was touching the boundary cushion when Green had the ball in his hand. 

19:11 (IST)

LSG vs MI LIVE Score, IPL Eliminator

Playing XI 

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

LSG: Krunal Pandya(Captain), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan
19:04 (IST)

LSG vs MI LIVE Score, IPL Eliminator

Toss update: Rohit Sharma calls it right at the toss and he says Mumbai Indians will bat first. One change for MI, with Kumar Kartikeya making way for Hrithik Shokeen. 

Preview: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

While the winner plays Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 on Friday, the loser stands eliminated.

Mumbai Indians secured their IPL playoffs berth in dramatic fashion. While Cameron Green’s maiden IPL century had helped MI beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last league match on Sunday, Rohit Sharma and Co had to wait till the outcome of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans to confirm their place in the playoffs.

For LSG, meanwhile, it has been a roller-coaster of sorts in IPL 2023 so far. They started with three wins out of their first four matches, but midway through the league stage, on 1 May, they lost skipper KL Rahul to a thigh injury while he was fielding in their game against RCB. LSG eventually went onto lose the game against RCB by 18 runs and their next match against CSK was washed out due to rain.

While a 56-run defeat to GT in the match that followed put LSG in a precarious position, they fought back hard in their next three matches, clinching wins over SRH, MI and KKR, the last of those which came by just one run.

For Lucknow, West Indians Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran have been their best batters this season so far, as has been Marcus Stoinis. The trio have shared nine fifties between them and all have more than 350 runs in their belt.

MI began with defeats to RCB and CSK in their first two games, but Suryakumar Yadav finding his form back and the rise of stars like Nehal Wadhera and Cameron Green have contributed to the five-time champions reaching the playoffs.

LSG will look to go one better, after they had suffered defeat at the hands of RCB in the Eliminator last season. However, a resurgent MI stand in their way.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Mohsin Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cam Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, N Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav

Updated Date: May 24, 2023 23:42:51 IST

