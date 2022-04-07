Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs DC Live score and Update: Rishabh Pant releases the pressure valve

FOUR AND SIX! Low full toss from Tye, Pant smacks it straight down the ground. He then lofts a full delivery straight down the ground to make if 10 off 2 balls.
|Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|117/3 (16.0 ov) - R/R 7.31
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rishabh Pant (C) (W)
|Batting
|28
|25
|2
|2
|Sarfaraz Khan
|Batting
|17
|15
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Ravi Bishnoi
|4
|0
|22
|2
|Andrew Tye
|3
|0
|28
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 74/3 (10.3)
|
43 (43) R/R: 7.81
Sarfaraz Khan 17(15)
Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 25(18)
|
Rovman Powell 3(10) S.R (30)
b Ravi Bishnoi
After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 99/3 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 12 , Sarfaraz Khan 16)
Finally a decent over for DC. Pant and Sarfaraz took five singles off five balls and then Pant smacked one over extra cover to make it 9 off the over.
FOUR! Rishabh Pant releases the pressure valve. A boundary finally. Pant cracks it over extra cover, off Bishnoi.
After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 90/3 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 6 , Sarfaraz Khan 13)
Good stuff from Tye in that over, varied his pace nicely. Bowled the slower ones and . Pant had a touch and go moment off the fourth ball, where they ran through for a risky single to short third man but the fielder couldn't score a direct hit. Tye ends with a yorker which Pant fails to dig out. Just three singles off the over.
After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 87/3 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 5 , Sarfaraz Khan 11)
Another decent over for LSG. The spinners have done a wonderful job. Krunal concedes just 7 from the over.
After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 80/3 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 3 , Sarfaraz Khan 6)
GOWTHAM BOWLS A MAIDEN. He has been excellent tonight and finishes with figures of 4-1-23-1. He didn't give much room and Pant looked to cut one close to his body but didn't get it off the middle. He nearly ended up dragging one on.
After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 80/3 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 3 , Sarfaraz Khan 6)
LSG have fought back really well here. They have built pressure and picked up wickets. Another frugal over from Gowtham. He's bowled well here. Changed the pace well. Gives away just three singles. The dot ball pressure gets to Powell, he goes for a big one but gets cleaned up by the googly from Bishnoi. Bishnoi then concedes a FOUR off the last ball as Sarfaraz reverse sweeps one. He gives away 7 runs and takes a wicket. 10 runs and a wicket off the last two overs.
FOUR! Sarfarz gets his first boundary. Reverse sweeps it to short third man, it's hit powerfully, Tye as short third man gets a hand to it but it still races away to the fence.
OUT! Bishnoi cleans up Powell. The pressure was building. And this was coming. It's a googly outside off, Powell goes for a swing, misses, the ball spins back in and shatters the timber.
After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 70/2 ( Rovman Powell 2 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 1)
A really good over from Bishnoi. He got a hint of turn and removed Warner, though, it wasn't the best of deliveries. He ends up conceding just 2 runs in the over.
Preview: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants come into this match after wins in their previous two matches. They lost their first game against Gujarat Titans but bounced back to win their games against defending champions Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians in their first game of the season but then lost to Gujarat Titans.
When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match be played?
The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 7 April.
Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match be held?
The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match start?
The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards, while the toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Tim Seifert, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Srikar Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mandeep Singh, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Mitchell Marsh
