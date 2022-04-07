Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs DC Live score and Update: Rishabh Pant releases the pressure valve

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs DC Live cricket score, 15th IPL Match Live Coverage: Finally a decent over for DC. Pant and Sarfaraz took five singles off five balls and then Pant smacked one over extra cover to make it 9 off the over.

Preview: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants come into this match after wins in their previous two matches. They lost their first game against Gujarat Titans but bounced back to win their games against defending champions Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians in their first game of the season but then lost to Gujarat Titans.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match be played?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 7 April.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match start?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards, while the toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Tim Seifert, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Srikar Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mandeep Singh, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Mitchell Marsh

