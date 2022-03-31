LSG vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

LSG vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022: Moeen Ali is back in the Chennai Super Kings camp and this will give the side a big boost for their clash against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Thursday.

Both the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings come into this game after losing their opening matches. Both the sides need their top order to fire after they went missing in their last game.

Lucknow Super Giants would be chuffed with the performance of their middle order as Deepak Hooda, young Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya took up the mantle when their top order failed. This should give KL Rahul a lot of confidence ahead of the clash against CSK.

Much like LSG, Chennai Super Kings did not quite live up to expectations as their top order in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway and Ambati Rayudu never got going. However, MS Dhoni wound the clock back with a superb half-century.

For LSG, the bowlers too need to step up. Dushmantha Chameera was on the money, but they would need Avesh Khan to fare much better. Ravi Bishnoi, who was draft-picked ahead of the mega auction, looked good in parts; but he needs to be more decisive in the middle overs against a power-packed CSK batting order.

CSK too would need other bowlers apart from Dwayne Bravo to step up and be more penetrative in the powerplay overs. Captain Ravindra Jadeja has to contribute with both bat and ball and his captaincy too will be under the scanner.

Probable XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne

