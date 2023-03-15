'Long time no see': Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan after England's T20I series loss to Bangladesh

Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer’s Twitter banter continues to leave their followers in splits. While the former India opener had roasted Vaughan following England’s whitewash in the T20I series against Bangladesh, the ex-England skipper had the perfect reply to Jaffer’s jibe.

Wasim Jaffer had posted a photo of himself smiling with the caption “Hello Michael Vaughan, long time no see”, referring to the Jos Buttler- led side’s humiliating series defeat against Bangladesh.

Michael Vaughan then responded with an image of England captain Jos Buttler holding the T20 World Cup trophy in his hands. “Morning Wasim”, the ex-England batter said.

Notably, England had defeated India by 10 wickets in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The Three Lions later went on to defeat Pakistan and lift the trophy.

But this time, luck was not on the side of the Jos Buttler-led brigade. The Three Lions were unable to perform up to expectations during their Bangladesh tour. After a 2-1 win in the three-match ODI series, England were widely expected to have the T20I series in the bag as well.

But, Shakib Al Hasan led his team to script a dramatic comeback in the 20-over format, making sure that England had no chance of victory. Bangladesh won the first fixture in Chattogram by 6 wickets. They followed up the feat with a 4-wicket win in Mirpur and a nail-biting 16-run victory in the third and final contest.

In the final T20I, Bangladesh were able to post a target of 158 runs, thanks to Litton Das’ heroics with the bat. The wicket-keeper scored 73 runs off 57 deliveries to emerge as the highest scorer in the game.

England started off well in the chase, with top-order batters Dawid Malan and skipper Jos Buttler leading the hunt. However, things changed after Buttler’s run-out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The aggressive batter was dismissed while seeking a single, when he fell a foot short of the non-striker’s end.

After that, the game tipped in Bangladesh’s favour. The hosts won the clash by 16 runs, with England’s innings culminating at 142/6.

As for Jaffer and Vaughan, the former cricketers share a good camaraderie and have often taken friendly digs at each other.

